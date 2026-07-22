Former Raiders Starter Retires From NFL After 12 Seasons

With training camp almost here for NFL teams, free agent veterans have a better idea of whether they’re going to find a team to sign them soon. Older veterans may start to choose retirement if they don’t have any luck.

That appears to be the case for defensive lineman Denico Autry. According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC, Autry is expected to retire this offseason.

The veteran first came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent signing of the Raiders in 2014. Despite not being drafted, he was quickly able to make a name for himself and played in 10 games as a rookie. Over four years with the Raiders, he started 18 games with the team.

He eventually signed with the Indianapolis Colts and became a household name. He had three seasons with 9.0 or more sacks between the Colts and the Tennessee Titans. Letting him walk in free agency has often been considered one of the biggest blunders of Reggie McKenzie’s time as the Raiders general manager.

Autry spent last season with the Houston Texans and was part of one of the NFL’s top defenses. Even at 35, he still had 3.5 sacks. It’s hard to imagine that there are no teams that want to sign him. If it is indeed the end, Autry retires with 65.5 career sacks, which is about as good as it gets for an undrafted free agent.

The One That Got Away

The Raiders’ 2014 draft class is one of the best in franchise history. It’s the class that netted the team former Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack and the franchise’s all-time leading passer Derek Carr.

They also found impact player Gabe Jackson, T.J. Carrie, Justin Ellis and Shelby Harris, who all had long NFL careers. Autry wasn’t part of the draft class, but he was part of that rookie class. Had the Raiders retained Harris, Autry and Mack, they may have had an elite defensive line for a long time. McKenzie may still be the general manager had he not fumbled those moves.

Raiders Hoping for Improved DL

The Raiders have been trying to rebuild the defensive line for years, but haven’t had much success. Outside of star defensive end Maxx Crosby, there hasn’t been consistency with the group.

That said, ESPN’s Ryan McFadden believes the team has improved the defensive line with their moves this offseason.

“Maxx Crosby came back, even though he technically didn’t leave. The Ravens backed out of a verbal trade agreement that would’ve sent the All-Pro edge rusher to Baltimore, and he returned to Las Vegas with more help on the edge,” McFadden wrote. “Paye totaled 30.5 sacks in five seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, including 20.5 in his final three years. Las Vegas also re-signed Malcolm Koonce on a one-year deal. Koonce is more than a year removed from a knee injury that caused him to miss the entire 2024 season.

“The added support should allow the Raiders to manage Crosby’s snap count to support his longevity while improving the team’s pass rush efforts after previously being inconsistent in pressuring quarterbacks.”