Former Raiders QB Derek Carr Lands Surprise Coaching Job

The last few years have been a whirlwind for Derek Carr. First, he got cut by the Las Vegas Raiders after starting for them for nine years; then he went to the New Orleans Saints and got hurt; then he decided to abruptly retire after two seasons.

Carr took last season off, but there was talk of him potentially returning to football now that he’s healthy again. He even said he was open to the idea, but it had to be the right situation.

It looks like that situation never materialized because now Carr is heading to the coaching world. UCLA football announced on social media that Carr has been hired to their coaching staff as a special advisor to head coach Bob Chesney.

“We are excited to welcome Derek to our program,” Chesney said in a statement. “He has played the quarterback position at a high level for more than a decade, and his experience, leadership and football knowledge will be an incredible resource for our coaching staff and student-athletes. What stands out most is his passion for the game and his commitment to developing young people. Derek will have a tremendous impact on our players and is a great addition to our program.”

Carr has not coached before, but this is a logical first step for him to take if he has bigger aspirations.

Why Would Carr Go to UCLA?

Going to UCLA is somewhat of a surprise for Carr. He played college football at Fresno State, so that may have been a more logical choice.

However, Carr has a previous relationship with Bruins General Manager Darrick Yray.

“I’ve known Darrick for a long time and have great respect for the work he’s done throughout his career,” Carr said in a statement. “The opportunity to help Coach Chesney, the staff and the quarterbacks at UCLA was one that really excited me. I’m looking forward to sharing my experiences and helping support the program in any way I can.”

It remains to be seen how involved Carr will be with the day-to-day for UCLA football, but if he’s serious about coaching, he’ll likely be heavily involved.

Does This Mean Carr’s Done Playing?

Carr almost certainly doesn’t take this coaching job if there was an NFL team he was eyeing right now. While he likely could still choose to leave UCLA if an NFL opportunity arises, it now becomes more complicated.

He recently spoke about why he hadn’t signed with a team this offseason.

“I never say never,” Carr told “Good Morning Football” in June. “It would take a special situation. There were multiple teams to reach out to me this offseason, and I won’t say who or how, but they reached out and were just gauging my interest. … They’re good, solid football teams, but a couple of them in some different situations. I think I’m just at the point where I just want to win.”

Perhaps if that special team does come calling, he’ll change his mind, but for now, he’s going to coach.