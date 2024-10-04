Ex-Raider Derek Carr Breaks Silence on Davante Adams’ Trade Request

When the Las Vegas Raiders traded for Davante Adams in 2022, a big reason it happened was quarterback Derek Carr. He played with Adams at Fresno State and the two have maintained a close relationship.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Saints are one of the teams the star wide receiver would like to go to. Carr stayed quiet when the Adams news first dropped but now he’s finally been able to discuss the possibility of reuniting with him.

“I think all 32 quarterbacks would love to play with Davante. We would welcome that,” Carr said on October 3. “I don’t know if I can get in trouble for saying that. I just think everyone kind of knows that … I think everyone would love to play with Tae. I would obviously welcome playing with him again if that ever worked out in our careers.”

Carr and Adams’ reunion in Las Vegas lasted 15 games before the quarterback was benched and cut. He was the main reason why Adams wanted to playoff the Raiders so the relationship likely started souring the moment he was cut. Now there’s a possibility that they will reunite once again.

Carr Talks Previous Season With Adams

While the Raiders only won six games when Carr and Adams played together, the two had a successful season statistically. Carr detailed this.

“He did have 1,500 yards. I think I threw him, like, 12 touchdowns,” Carr said. “We didn’t win as many games as we thought, but it wasn’t all bad. We had fun doing it, that’s for sure.

“I think it was like the second-best year of his career [with me]. The narrative that it didn’t work out is correct because we didn’t win as many games. But when it comes to getting him the ball and him scoring a lot of touchdowns, I think it went pretty good.”

At the end of the day, winning games is what’s important so it doesn’t really matter that Adams had an All-Pro season. Now, it’s not necessarily Carr or Adams’ fault the team was bad in 2022. Josh McDaniels is among the worst head coaches in NFL history and general manager Dave Ziegler made a number of questionable roster decisions. Perhaps things would work out a lot better in New Orleans.

Carr Hasn’t Talked Trade Rumors With Adams

The Saints have virtually no salary cap space so trading for Adams would be difficult. However, the Raiders could take on some money if New Orleans was willing to give up more in a trade.

The Saints have the No. 1 scoring offense in the NFL right now so they may not want to go through all that trouble just to add a wide receiver. For his part, Carr is avoiding talking trade rumors with Adams.

“Business stuff, we don’t even talk about it. That stuff is so beyond our control sometimes, and I’m so focused here,” Carr said.

The Raiders may also not be keen to do any favors for Adams or Carr. Remember, Las Vegas could’ve traded Carr to the Saints but he wouldn’t waive his no-trade clause, which forced the Raiders to cut him. Las Vegas will send Adams to the highest bidder and likely isn’t concerned about the best fit for the wide receiver.