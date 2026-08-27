Derek Carr Makes Bold Maxx Crosby Prediction

Despite undergoing offseason surgery to repair a torn meniscus, it doesn’t look like Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby will miss any time to start the season. He hasn’t played in any of the preseason games, but has been an unblockable force in practice.

Crosby always plays with a big chip on his shoulder, but that chip is even bigger this offseason after he almost got traded to the Baltimore Ravens. He’s highly motivated to have a big season.

Crosby has finished as a Defensive Player of the Year finalist twice in his career, but has never finished better than fourth in voting. The last two seasons ended early due to injury, so he wasn’t in the mix.

If he can stay healthy this year, he’s going to have a chance to put up some really big numbers. Former Raiders quarterback and Crosby teammate Derek Carr thinks that the trade drama will help the defensive end get enough traction, and predicted that he’ll win Defensive Player of the Year this season.

“I think it’s Maxx’s time,” Carr said on the “Home Grown” podcast. “Usually when there’s a little media pub coming your way, and there’s some storyline … and then all of a sudden, you get an award.”

What Crosby Needs to Do to Win DPOY

There are many elite defensive players in the NFL right now, so Crosby is going to have a huge year to win Defensive Player of the Year. Last year’s winner was Myles Garrett, and he set an NFL record with 23.0 sacks.

Now, Crosby doesn’t need that many sacks to win, but he likely needs at least 15.0. What helps him close the gap is that he’s arguably the best run defender in the NFL. 15+ sacks and leading the NFL in tackles for loss would help his case.

Cian Slone & Patrick Johnson Battling for Roster Spots

What would help Crosby get those sack numbers up is if he got some help from his teammates. He hasn’t had another pass rusher consistently getting after the quarterback much in his career.

Kwity Paye, Malcolm Koonce and rookie Keyron Crawford are hoping to help, but there are a couple of other players who are making the case they deserve snaps.

Undrafted rookie Cian Slone and veteran Patrick Johnson have played very well for the Raiders in the preseason. However, it might be difficult to fit both of them on the roster. The Athletic’s Sam Warren thinks that the final preseason game could determine who gets the roster spot.

“The Raiders have a concrete top four at the edge position with Maxx Crosby, Kwity Paye, Malcolm Koonce and rookie Keyron Crawford,” Warren wrote. “But a fifth spot is likely up for grabs, and with Brennan Jackson going on season-ending injured reserve, Slone and Johnson are evidently vying for it.

“Slone has impressed the staff since signing as an undrafted free agent in the spring. He’s gotten to work with the second unit frequently in practices, and he had a strong preseason debut against the Arizona Cardinals, notching a sack and three total tackles.”