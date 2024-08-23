Derek Carr Sends Strong Message on Antonio Pierce & Raiders

Derek Carr has played against every team in the NFL except for the Las Vegas Raiders. He was the team’s starting quarterback for nine years before joining the New Orleans Saints last offseason.

For the first time in his career, the Raiders are an opponent on his schedule as the team travels to New Orleans in Week 17. It’s going to be a while before the two teams matchup but Carr gave his thoughts on facing his former team while also sharing some praise for head coach Antonio Pierce.

“Now it’s cause they’re all my friends,” Carr said of the matchup to Kay Adams on the August 22 episode of “Up & Adams.” “I love [Pierce]. I had a great time being around him. I thought he was awesome, I think he’s perfect for that job. I love Mark Davis. I have a great relationship with him.

“… Obviously, [Davante Adams] is one of my best friends in the world from college. We’ve got a lot of memories together. So many people on that team are some of my closest friends. If I saw them right now, we’d have a great time but Week 17, I’m trying to win.”

Former head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler were the main decision-makers behind letting Carr go but they’re no longer with the team. There shouldn’t be as much animosity between Carr and the Raiders now that those two are gone. In fact, Ziegler works in the front office for the Saints now.

Derek Carr Talks Maxx Crosby

One benefit Carr has had by never playing against the Raiders is that he’s never had to play against defensive end Maxx Crosby. The two-time All-Pro has cemented himself as one of the best pass rushers in the NFL and finished with 14.5 sacks last season.

Carr knows how disruptive Crosby can be so he’d rather Crosby get ejected from the Week 17 matchup than have to face off against him.

“Maxx is one of my best friends,” Carr told Adams. “But now that we’re not on the same team, I’m trying to get him kicked out. So I’m going to try and headbutt him when the ref’s not looking or something.”

Crosby hasn’t gotten ejected from a game yet but since Carr knows him so well, he might know how to get under his skin.

#Saints QB Derek Carr on picking fights with former teammate Maxx Crosby 😈 "I'm trying to head butt him when the refs not looking and get him tossed."@derekcarrqb @CrosbyMaxx @heykayadams @Saints pic.twitter.com/UiQxkfxXh3 — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) August 22, 2024

Tyrann Mathieu Has Praise for Derek Carr

Carr’s first season in New Orleans was disappointing as the Saints missed the playoffs despite being in the NFC South, which was the weakest division in the NFL. His leash might be shorter than expected, especially if the team misses the playoffs again.

Despite the mounting pressure, Saints star safety Tyrann Mathieu is confident in the quarterback.

“I think he’s a phenomenal quarterback. It’s tough to replace a legend (Drew Brees), and I can’t really, I don’t want to know what that feels like, you know what I mean, because I’m pretty sure it’s some high expectations … a phenomenal leader, one of the first guys in, last guys to leave building type guy,” Mathieu said on the August 20 episode of “The Jim Rome Show.”