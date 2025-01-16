Hi, Subscriber

Ex-Raiders QB Derek Carr Already on Hot Seat With Saints

derek carr
Getty
New Orleans Saints QB Derek Carr.

Derek Carr has built a lot of credibility with the Las Vegas Raiders franchise during his nine years with the team. That led to the team sticking with him through some tough stretches.

However, he does not have that same credibility with the New Orleans Saints. He was supposed to help get the team back on track after they stumbled following the retirement of Drew Brees. Instead, Carr has gone a combined 14-13 in starts for the Saints the last two years, having missed the playoffs in both.

New Orleans is undergoing a head coaching change this offseason and the new head coach may not like what Carr brings to the table. Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report listed every quarterback who is on the hot seat in 2025 and listed Carr at the top.

“Going into his age-34 term, Carr may not be a fit for a team that could go through a significant roster rebuild under a new coaching staff,” Moton wrote in a Jan. 15 column. “If the incoming coaches don’t think he’s doing enough to uplift his supporting cast, the Saints may have a quick hook for him in 2025.”

The normally durable Carr most seven games this season, which is easily the most he’s ever missed in his career. The Saints’ season may have looked a lot different had he not been injured.

Moving On From Carr Will Prove Difficult

When the Raiders cut Carr after the 2022 season, he still had a lot of interest around the league. Two seasons later, it’s hard to imagine there is still as much interest in the quarterback.

His numbers have been decent with the Saints having thrown 40 touchdowns to 13 interceptions in 27 games but the same issues that plagued him with the Raiders plague him now. Plus, if the Saints cut him outright, they’d take on a $50 million dead cap hit. He also made it clear that he wouldn’t take a pay cut after the season.

“I wouldn’t take a pay cut,” Carr said, via ESPN. “Yeah, I wouldn’t do that. Especially with what I put on tape. Would I restructure? Absolutely. I’ll always help the team that way. But there’s some things that you put out there that you earned. Even in some cases, it could be even worse, but I felt confident when I signed it that this would give the team the best flexibility at the time.”

Considering his contract, it’s unlikely a team will trade for him so the Saints may be stuck.

Would Raiders Consider Carr Reunion?

If the Saints do cut Carr, there should be some interest in him around the league. Depending on how the draft goes, the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets would likely give him a call.

However, one team that might be interesting is the Raiders. They don’t have a quarterback and are going to have a hard time drafting one. Carr at $40+ million a year is too much but if the Saints are paying him big money to not play for them, he can come in at the veteran minimum.

The Raiders could certainly do a lot worse than Carr and the decision-makers who moved on from him are long gone. It’s still unlikely but not impossible to imagine him coming back to the franchise that he holds all the passing records for.

Austin Boyd has covered the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Lakers for Heavy.com since 2019. A Los Angeles native now based in Las Vegas, his featured work at Heavy includes interviews with NFL stars Darren Waller and Joe Montana, and a behind-the-scenes look at "The Shop." More about Austin Boyd

,

Las Vegas Raiders Players

Ameer Abdullah's headshot A. Abdullah
David Agoha's headshot D. Agoha
Gottlieb Ayedze's headshot G. Ayedze
Jakorian Bennett's headshot J. Bennett
Jacob Bobenmoyer's headshot J. Bobenmoyer
Brock Bowers's headshot B. Bowers
Carter Bradley's headshot C. Bradley
Harrison Bryant's headshot H. Bryant
Amari Burney's headshot A. Burney
Matthew Butler's headshot M. Butler
Adam Butler's headshot A. Butler
Daniel Carlson's headshot D. Carlson
Andre Carter's headshot A. Carter
Zach Carter's headshot Z. Carter
K'Lavon Chaisson's headshot K. Chaisson
AJ Cole's headshot A. Cole
Chris Collier's headshot C. Collier
Maxx Crosby's headshot M. Crosby
Divine Deablo's headshot D. Deablo
M.J. Devonshire's headshot M. Devonshire
Tommy Eichenberg's headshot T. Eichenberg
Marcus Epps's headshot M. Epps
Jeff Foreman's headshot J. Foreman
Tomari Fox's headshot T. Fox
Amari Gainer's headshot A. Gainer
Delmar Glaze's headshot D. Glaze
Thomas Harper's headshot T. Harper
Nate Hobbs's headshot N. Hobbs
Darnay Holmes's headshot D. Holmes
Keenan Isaac's headshot K. Isaac
Shedrick Jackson's headshot S. Jackson
Andre James's headshot A. James
John Jenkins's headshot J. Jenkins
Jack Jones's headshot J. Jones
Chandler Jones's headshot C. Jones
Kyu Kelly's headshot K. Kelly
Ramel Keyton's headshot R. Keyton
Malcolm Koonce's headshot M. Koonce
Dylan Laube's headshot D. Laube
Jonah Laulu's headshot J. Laulu
Tyler Manoa's headshot T. Manoa
Terrace Marshall's headshot T. Marshall
Luke Masterson's headshot L. Masterson
Alexander Mattison's headshot A. Mattison
Kana'i Mauga's headshot K. Mauga
Michael Mayer's headshot M. Mayer
Tyreik McAllister's headshot T. McAllister
Sincere McCormick's headshot S. McCormick
Jordan Meredith's headshot J. Meredith
Jakobi Meyers's headshot J. Meyers
Kolton Miller's headshot K. Miller
Gardner Minshew's headshot G. Minshew
Jackson Mitchell's headshot J. Mitchell
Tre'von Moehrig's headshot T. Moehrig
Thayer Munford's headshot T. Munford
Aidan O'Connell's headshot A. O'Connell
Ovie Oghoufo's headshot O. Oghoufo
Dylan Parham's headshot D. Parham
Andrus Peat's headshot A. Peat
Isaiah Pola-Mao's headshot I. Pola-Mao
Jackson Powers-Johnson's headshot J. Powers-Johnson
Will Putnam's headshot W. Putnam
Decamerion Richardson's headshot D. Richardson
Desmond Ridder's headshot D. Ridder
Janarius Robinson's headshot J. Robinson
Justin Shorter's headshot J. Shorter
Brandon Smith's headshot B. Smith
Chris Smith's headshot C. Smith
Charles Snowden's headshot C. Snowden
Robert Spillane's headshot R. Spillane
Isaiah Spiller's headshot I. Spiller
Trey Taylor's headshot T. Taylor
Tre Tucker's headshot T. Tucker
DJ Turner's headshot D. Turner
Dalton Wagner's headshot D. Wagner
Sam Webb's headshot S. Webb
Zamir White's headshot Z. White
Cody Whitehair's headshot C. Whitehair
Kristian Wilkerson's headshot K. Wilkerson
Christian Wilkins's headshot C. Wilkins
Tyree Wilson's headshot T. Wilson

Comments

