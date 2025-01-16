Ex-Raiders QB Derek Carr Already on Hot Seat With Saints

Derek Carr has built a lot of credibility with the Las Vegas Raiders franchise during his nine years with the team. That led to the team sticking with him through some tough stretches.

However, he does not have that same credibility with the New Orleans Saints. He was supposed to help get the team back on track after they stumbled following the retirement of Drew Brees. Instead, Carr has gone a combined 14-13 in starts for the Saints the last two years, having missed the playoffs in both.

New Orleans is undergoing a head coaching change this offseason and the new head coach may not like what Carr brings to the table. Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report listed every quarterback who is on the hot seat in 2025 and listed Carr at the top.

“Going into his age-34 term, Carr may not be a fit for a team that could go through a significant roster rebuild under a new coaching staff,” Moton wrote in a Jan. 15 column. “If the incoming coaches don’t think he’s doing enough to uplift his supporting cast, the Saints may have a quick hook for him in 2025.”

The normally durable Carr most seven games this season, which is easily the most he’s ever missed in his career. The Saints’ season may have looked a lot different had he not been injured.

Moving On From Carr Will Prove Difficult

When the Raiders cut Carr after the 2022 season, he still had a lot of interest around the league. Two seasons later, it’s hard to imagine there is still as much interest in the quarterback.

His numbers have been decent with the Saints having thrown 40 touchdowns to 13 interceptions in 27 games but the same issues that plagued him with the Raiders plague him now. Plus, if the Saints cut him outright, they’d take on a $50 million dead cap hit. He also made it clear that he wouldn’t take a pay cut after the season.

“I wouldn’t take a pay cut,” Carr said, via ESPN. “Yeah, I wouldn’t do that. Especially with what I put on tape. Would I restructure? Absolutely. I’ll always help the team that way. But there’s some things that you put out there that you earned. Even in some cases, it could be even worse, but I felt confident when I signed it that this would give the team the best flexibility at the time.”

Considering his contract, it’s unlikely a team will trade for him so the Saints may be stuck.

Would Raiders Consider Carr Reunion?

If the Saints do cut Carr, there should be some interest in him around the league. Depending on how the draft goes, the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets would likely give him a call.

However, one team that might be interesting is the Raiders. They don’t have a quarterback and are going to have a hard time drafting one. Carr at $40+ million a year is too much but if the Saints are paying him big money to not play for them, he can come in at the veteran minimum.

The Raiders could certainly do a lot worse than Carr and the decision-makers who moved on from him are long gone. It’s still unlikely but not impossible to imagine him coming back to the franchise that he holds all the passing records for.