Raiders Poach Former Highly Touted Starting QB From Cardinals: Report

The Las Vegas Raiders found themselves with a big need at quarterback with the news that Aidan O’Connell is going on Injured Reserve with a broken thumb. The team needed to add another player at the position and they’ve found one.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Raiders are signing quarterback Desmond Ridder off of the Arizona Cardinals‘ practice squad.

Ridder first came into the NFL as a third-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons in 2022. He had a very successful college career at Cincinnati and won AAC Offensive Player of the Year twice. He eventually became a starter for the Falcons and started 13 games last season. However, he is 8-9 in the games he’s started.

Ridder has thrown 14 touchdowns to 12 interceptions but did have five rushing touchdowns last season. He couldn’t make an active roster this year and has been on the Cardinals’ practice squad.

He’s only 25 and in his third year so he’s young to see if there is still any potential there. This is a logical move for the Raiders to make. There’s no sense in bringing in a veteran who won’t be here next season. They now have a young player they can try to develop in hopes that he can become a dependable player.

Will Desmond Ridder Start for Raiders?

Now that Ridder is a Raider, the big question is whether or not he’ll start. It’s hard to imagine he’ll be given the keys this quickly with the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs looming. He’s going to need some time to pick up the offense.

However, he could be the starter soon. Gardner Minshew is playing the worst football of his career and the Raiders might not have the stomach to play him too many snaps. It’s possible that if the Chiefs game gets out of hand quickly, the Raiders could turn to Ridder.

He’s being signed to the active roster so he’s only one of two active quarterbacks for the team right now. It’s possible the Raiders will also elevate Carter Bradley from the practice squad for further security.

Does This Signing Make a Difference?

It’s hard to say that Ridder is a guaranteed upgrade over Minshew. He hasn’t been very good throughout his brief NFL career. However, the Raiders were wise to add him.

There weren’t many intriguing quarterback options available that wouldn’t have required a trade. With Ridder, the Raiders at least get a younger quarterback who might have potential.

Plus, he’s proven he can make plays with his feet, which is important considering the offensive line struggles. The Raiders aren’t a playoff team this season so they may as well see what they can get from some young players.

Perhaps Ridder has improved and provides an upgrade over Minshew. He certainly can’t be much worse. The Raiders are going to go after a quarterback in the draft next year but Ridder could still have value as a backup or an early-season starter in 2025. This could be Ridder’s last chance to earn a starting quarterback job so he should be highly motivated to perform.