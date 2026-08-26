Raiders Urged to Trade for Giants Veteran Amid Ashton Jeanty Injury

The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to be competitive this 2026 NFL season. However, with the Week 1 game against the Miami Dolphins approaching, that goal took a major hit due to the injury to Ashton Jeanty.

Jeanty left practice on Aug. 23 with an injury, and at first many feared that it was a knee injury. Nonetheless, on Aug. 23, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that Jeanty is believed to have sprained his ankle.

Meanwhile, Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak didn’t reveal the severity of the injury or a potential timeline for a return. As a result, if Jeanty does miss a handful of games to start the season, could the Silver and Black look at the trade market?

Wynston Wilcox of FanSided floated one name that would make sense as a short-term answer: the New York Giants‘ Devin Singletary.

In an Aug. 25 article, Wilcox put together a trade idea that would send the 28-year-old Singletary to Las Vegas with a 2027 sixth-round pick heading the other way to the Giants.

Last season, Singletary played 311 snaps on offense, leading to a 71.1 overall PFF grade. Moreover, he carried the ball 119 times for 437 rushing yards and five touchdowns while averaging 3.7 yards per attempt on the ground and forcing 17 missed tackles as a runner.

In the passing game, Singletary caught 18 passes on 19 targets for 151 receiving yards.

Raiders Could Benefit From Trading for Devin Singletary

With the injury to Jeanty being an ankle injury, the Raiders could be in the market for a short-term solution. As a result, Wilcox wrote that Singletary would be an ideal option for the Raiders as he can produce and wouldn’t force the team to rush Jeanty.

“Teams have tried to use Devin Singletary as a feature back, but he just doesn’t quite have that big-play ability like most of the other top running backs in the NFL,” Wilcox wrote. “That said, he’s the perfect option as a veteran backup and depth back for a team like the Raiders, who could use some insurance for Jeanty.

“Singletary had three straight 800-plus rushing yards seasons before back-to-back 437 rushing-yard seasons in 2024 and 2025. That’s the type of production the Raiders could use.”

Devin Singletary Could Be an Expendable Piece for Giants

Moreover, with the Giants signing Najee Harris, Singletary could be an expendable piece for New York between now and Week 1. Because of that, the Raiders could benefit from that to bolster their running back room so as not to put all that pressure on rookie running back Mike Washington Jr.

“Singletary has shifted to the bottom of the depth chart with Najee Harris now in New York and Tyrone Tracy Jr. now in the RB3 slot,” Wilcox added in his article. “That’s not to say the Giants wouldn’t mind having Singletary, but it’s a much cheaper option to go after him than it is Harris.

“Las Vegas doesn’t need a big swing here, they just need a reliable backup option to give them depth while Jeanty recovers from his ankle sprain. They also need someone they can trust to produce in the run game that won’t force them to feel rushed in bringing Jeanty back into the lineup.”