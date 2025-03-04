Hi, Subscriber

Raiders Cut Ties With WR Who Has Survived 3 Different Regimes

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
dj turner
Getty
Former Raiders WR DJ Turner.

One Las Vegas Raiders play who has proven to be a survivor is wide receiver DJ Turner. He was originally brought in under Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock’s regime. He was then brought back to the Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler regime.

Even after McDaniels and Ziegler were fired, Antonio Pierce and Tom Telesco brought Turner Back. However, it looks like he might not survive his fourth Raiders regime. According to a March 3 X post from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Las Vegas decided not to tender Turner.

Had they tendered him, he would’ve been a restricted free agent and likely would’ve returned to the Raiders. He’ll now be free to test free agency. While Fowler noted that the Raiders could still be interested in bringing him back, it seems more likely that he’ll finally move to another team.

Turner was mostly a special teams contributor until last season. He started six games for the Raiders in 2024 and caught 16 passes for 158 yards. He’s a strong special teams player and the Raiders did retain special teams coordinator Tom McMahon so he could push for Turner to come back. Las Vegas is thin at wide receiver so they’re going to make several moves at the position this offseason.

Raiders Want No. 1 WR

The Davante Adams trade left the Raiders without a true No. 1 wide receiver last season. Jakobi Meyers is a very good No. 2 and while tight end Brock Bowers is a No. 1 option, the team still needs a top player out wide.

According to The Athletic’s Tashan Reed and Vic Tafur, the Raiders will be looking to upgrade their receiver room this offseason.

“The Raiders feel Jakobi Meyers is a good No. 2 option and that Tre Tucker is a solid No. 3 receiver, but they’re lacking a true No. 1 wideout,” Tafur and Reed wrote in a Feb. 28 column.

“Depending on whether the Cincinnati Bengals franchise tag receiver Tee Higgins, sign him to an extension or let him test the open market, he’d be the top veteran option. There are other quality receivers such as Cooper Kupp and Stefon Diggs who are available, but they aren’t ‘X’ receivers who possess the size, speed and separation skills to thrive when primarily lined up outside. Perhaps the Raiders could find a player in that mold for cheap in the draft, but those are hard to come by.”

Higgins was officially franchise tagged by the Bengals so he won’t be an option. The Raiders may be better off looking to the draft.

Is Tetairoa McMillan an Option?

More and more draft experts don’t believe the Raiders will use the No. 6 pick on a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft. Considering wide receiver options aren’t great in free agency, the Raiders could decide to use that pick to find a pass catcher.

Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan is likely the only wide receiver worth that high of a draft pick this year. He’s huge at 6-foot-5 with plenty of speed. Pairing him with Meyers and Bowers would give the Raiders a very strong trio of pass catchers. If they can’t land a star quarterback, they may as well make life easier for whoever is starting for them in 2025.

Austin Boyd has covered the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Lakers for Heavy.com since 2019. A Los Angeles native now based in Las Vegas, his featured work at Heavy includes interviews with NFL stars Darren Waller and Joe Montana, and a behind-the-scenes look at "The Shop." More about Austin Boyd

Read More
,

Las Vegas Raiders Players

Ameer Abdullah's headshot A. Abdullah
David Agoha's headshot D. Agoha
Gottlieb Ayedze's headshot G. Ayedze
Alex Bachman's headshot A. Bachman
Jakorian Bennett's headshot J. Bennett
Jacob Bobenmoyer's headshot J. Bobenmoyer
Brock Bowers's headshot B. Bowers
Carter Bradley's headshot C. Bradley
Harrison Bryant's headshot H. Bryant
Amari Burney's headshot A. Burney
Matthew Butler's headshot M. Butler
Adam Butler's headshot A. Butler
Daniel Carlson's headshot D. Carlson
Andre Carter's headshot A. Carter
Zach Carter's headshot Z. Carter
K'Lavon Chaisson's headshot K. Chaisson
AJ Cole's headshot A. Cole
Chris Collier's headshot C. Collier
Maxx Crosby's headshot M. Crosby
Divine Deablo's headshot D. Deablo
M.J. Devonshire's headshot M. Devonshire
Tommy Eichenberg's headshot T. Eichenberg
Marcus Epps's headshot M. Epps
Jeff Foreman's headshot J. Foreman
Tomari Fox's headshot T. Fox
Amari Gainer's headshot A. Gainer
Delmar Glaze's headshot D. Glaze
Thomas Harper's headshot T. Harper
Nate Hobbs's headshot N. Hobbs
Darnay Holmes's headshot D. Holmes
Shedrick Jackson's headshot S. Jackson
Andre James's headshot A. James
John Jenkins's headshot J. Jenkins
Jack Jones's headshot J. Jones
Chandler Jones's headshot C. Jones
Kyu Kelly's headshot K. Kelly
Ramel Keyton's headshot R. Keyton
Malcolm Koonce's headshot M. Koonce
Dylan Laube's headshot D. Laube
Jonah Laulu's headshot J. Laulu
Tyler Manoa's headshot T. Manoa
Terrace Marshall's headshot T. Marshall
Luke Masterson's headshot L. Masterson
Alexander Mattison's headshot A. Mattison
Kana'i Mauga's headshot K. Mauga
Michael Mayer's headshot M. Mayer
Tyreik McAllister's headshot T. McAllister
Sincere McCormick's headshot S. McCormick
Jordan Meredith's headshot J. Meredith
Jakobi Meyers's headshot J. Meyers
Kolton Miller's headshot K. Miller
Gardner Minshew's headshot G. Minshew
Jackson Mitchell's headshot J. Mitchell
Tre'von Moehrig's headshot T. Moehrig
Thayer Munford's headshot T. Munford
Aidan O'Connell's headshot A. O'Connell
Ovie Oghoufo's headshot O. Oghoufo
Dylan Parham's headshot D. Parham
Andrus Peat's headshot A. Peat
Kyle Philips's headshot K. Philips
Isaiah Pola-Mao's headshot I. Pola-Mao
Jackson Powers-Johnson's headshot J. Powers-Johnson
Will Putnam's headshot W. Putnam
Decamerion Richardson's headshot D. Richardson
Desmond Ridder's headshot D. Ridder
Janarius Robinson's headshot J. Robinson
Justin Shorter's headshot J. Shorter
Brandon Smith's headshot B. Smith
Chris Smith's headshot C. Smith
Charles Snowden's headshot C. Snowden
Robert Spillane's headshot R. Spillane
Isaiah Spiller's headshot I. Spiller
Trey Taylor's headshot T. Taylor
Tre Tucker's headshot T. Tucker
DJ Turner's headshot D. Turner
Dalton Wagner's headshot D. Wagner
Sam Webb's headshot S. Webb
Zamir White's headshot Z. White
Cody Whitehair's headshot C. Whitehair
Kristian Wilkerson's headshot K. Wilkerson
Christian Wilkins's headshot C. Wilkins
Tyree Wilson's headshot T. Wilson

Comments

Raiders Cut Ties With WR Who Has Survived 3 Different Regimes

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x