Raiders Predicted to Cut 6-Foot-5 Athletic Freak Before Season

The Las Vegas Raiders offense has some good pieces, but if the wide receivers can’t get open, it’s going to be difficult to score points consistently. There has yet to be a wide receiver to step up for the team.

Rookie Malik Benson looked like he could be that player, but he dropped two balls in the preseason game against the Houston Texans. That doesn’t mean he can’t play, but it’s a reminder that he’s a rookie and is going to have growing pains.

One of the big disappointments for the Raiders has been Dont’e Thornton Jr. The 2025 fourth-round pick is 6-foot-5 and runs a 4.30 40-yard dash. The list of athletes who are that big and run that fast is very short.

However, there’s a lot more to playing wide receiver than being big and fast. ESPN’s Ryan McFadden put together a recent roster prediction, and he had Thornton missing the cut.

“It will be interesting to see which player emerges as the WR3,” McFadden wrote. “Bech didn’t have the best rookie season, and his performance during training camp has been underwhelming for the most part. But he can be a big-body target in the slot, and his physicality will be useful in the run game as a blocker. Benson, on the other hand, has been a better pass catcher. He has consistently made plays during practice, emerging as a go-to target for Mendoza.”

Noah Brown Getting Cut Could Help Thornton

Thornton is in big trouble. He’s been injured for most of training camp and missed both of the Raiders’ preseason games. He likely would’ve been on the roster bubble either way, but the fact that he’s not playing is a problem.

That said, he recently got some good news. The Raiders decided to cut wide receiver Noah Brown a week after signing him. He has similar physical characteristics to Thornton, so when he was signed, there was speculation that it meant the end for the young wide receiver.

Brown is gone now, and the Raiders aren’t exactly deep at wide receiver. General manager John Spytek may be inclined to keep the former fourth-round pick around due to his tantalizing potential. If he can improve his route running, there isn’t a cornerback big enough or fast enough to stop him.

Raiders Could Be in Market for WR Help

The Raiders have one of the most underwhelming wide receiver groups in the NFL. Tre Tucker is the likely No. 1 option, but he’d be a No. 2 or No. 3 on most rosters.

Jalen Nailor was signed in free agency, but the fact that he played against the Texans isn’t a great sign. Jack Bech is a former second-round pick, but he has also failed to stand out.

The Raiders may be keeping an eye on wide receiver options. There aren’t many high-end free agents left, so perhaps they could look at the trade market. They could also just stick with what they have and hope for the best. Either way, the Raiders are likely going to be looking to draft a wide receiver early in the 2027 NFL Draft.