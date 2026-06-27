Tragic New Details Emerge on Death of Former Raiders RB

The family of former Las Vegas Raiders running back Doug Martin revealed tragic new details about his death, filing a federal lawsuit saying police treatment was to blame.

The former All-Pro running back, who finished his career with the Raiders, died last year after being restrained by police during what family members say was a mental health crisis.

Doug Martin’s Death Prompts Federal Lawsuit

As Bleacher Report noted, Leslie and Douglas Martin claimed that Oakland police officers held the former running back “face down while one or more officers pressed on his back,” which they claim was a “substantial factor” in his death.

Attorney John Burris, who represented the Martin family, said their federal lawsuit is aimed to learning more about the cause of the former Raiders running back’s death.

“The family is very much interested in finding out what happened to their son,” Burris said. “Unfortunately the litigation is a mechanism to best get that done.”

Police alleged that Martin had been involved in a break-in, which led to a struggle with police officers who had been trying to detain him. Leslie Martin had called police because she was worried about her son, who was acting strangely and “needed some medical attention,” Burris said.

As Bleacher Report noted, details of what transpired next were not fully clear.