Raiders, Eagles Get Blunt Trade Pitch Involving Maxx Crosby

The Las Vegas Raiders will be the subject of Maxx Crosby trade speculation unless they get off to a good start this upcoming 2026 NFL season. Moreover, if Crosby shows that he’s his normal self, there will be suitors lining up calling the Silver and Black.

Despite his knee injury, which he would later need surgery on, Crosby put up good numbers in the 2025 season. Last campaign, the Raiders edge rusher played 935 total snaps, leading to a 79.7 overall PFF defensive grade.

Furthermore, Crosby generated 53 total pressures, 10 sacks, 31 hurries, 12 QB hits, and a forced fumble. Meanwhile, against the run, he recorded 46 solo tackles.

Should the Raiders struggle to start the season, it will be interesting to see if general manager John Spytek decides to listen to offers for Crosby. As a result, Justin Carter of FanSided believes the Philadelphia Eagles should be all over pursuing the veteran pass rusher.

Carter shared a trade pitch that would make sense for both parties: Crosby heading to Philadelphia in exchange for a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick, and defensive lineman Jalen Carter.

“The Eagles have seen what the Garrett trade looked like and the Raiders obviously have as well, so a revised version of a Crosby to the Eagles deal would look a little more like that,” Carter wrote in a June 21 article. “Instead of multiple firsts, it’s a first, a second, and a player who can contribute in Vegas.”

Jalen Carter Would Be an Interesting Piece in Return

Moreover, with Carter and the Eagles still not yet agreeing on a contract, perhaps they could flip the player for one who is under contract, like Crosby, and can still make an impact on their defensive line.

“Maybe I’m wrong, but I’d argue that the player Vegas gets in this deal isn’t quite as high-upside as Jared Verse, who the Browns got from the Rams,” Carter added in his article. “Cleveland also got a third-round pick in their deal that the Raiders don’t get here, simply because Garrett had better trade value. Still, something like this might get things done, right?

“Jalen Carter and the Eagles have yet to come to terms on a contract extension, and while Carter doesn’t have the same long-term ceiling as Verse, he still makes a lot of sense for the Raiders and would be a huge get for their defense.”

Raiders Insider Gives Maxx Crosby Update Amid Speculation

As for where Crosby stands, The Athletic’s Sam Warren gave an update on the veteran, noting that his focus appears to be solely on helping the Raiders win games this upcoming season.

“He’s the guy that’s leading kind of the pre-practice handshake circles, dapping up all his teammates, really kind of getting the energy going pre-practice, whether he’s doing somersaults or stretches or whatever he’s doing out there,” Warren said on the June 18 edition of the “Just Win Podcast.” “He’s definitely being active, kind of an active part of this team. I think he is trying to be a leader, part of the leadership group, [and] part of this team.

“I think he really wants to be a leader for this defense, and things obviously didn’t work out the way that probably both the Raiders and him intended with him coming back to this team. But now that things are happening, I think he is happy with the way that things have turned out. At least from his own comments, it seems like he’s reintegrated himself back into the Raiders pretty well.”