Proposed 3-Team Trade Has Raiders Add Young WR & Multiple Draft Picks

Trade talks surrounding the Las Vegas Raiders trading star pass rusher Maxx Crosby have started to go quiet, but that doesn’t mean a deal can’t still happen. The team loves the veteran pass rusher, and he doesn’t want to get traded anymore, but they may want to look to the future.

Once he’s able to pass a physical, which should be soon, there could be renewed interest around the NFL. The Raiders may not be able to get two first-round picks straight up, but they can try to get something of similar value.

That could require adding a third team to a possible trade. Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report pitched a trade that would involve the Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans. The Raiders would get the Cowboys’ 2027 first-round pick, the Cowboys’ 2027 fifth-round pick, the Titans’ 2027 second-round pick and Titans wide receiver Elic Ayomanor. The Cowboys would get Crosby and wide receiver Calvin Ridley, while the Titans would get wide receiver George Pickens.

“The Las Vegas Raiders agreed to trade pass-rusher Maxx Crosby to the Ravens early in the offseason, but Baltimore backed out of the trade agreement after medical concerns arose during his physical, leaving the standout sack artist still in Las Vegas,” Knox wrote.

“But this doesn’t mean Crosby will stay in Las Vegas throughout his contract—which expires in 2029—or even through the 2026 season.”

Why Deal Could Make Sense For Cowboys & Titans

Both the Titans and Cowboys would have to give up quite a bit in this deal, but it’s easy to see why they’d want to make it. It fills big needs for both teams. Knox broke down why it makes sense for both sides.

“In this deal, the Cowboys would cough up first- and fifth-round picks, along with wide receiver George Pickens. Pickens had a spectacular 2025 campaign in Dallas but is now set to play on the franchise tag and isn’t expected to receive an extension from the Cowboys,” Knox wrote. “So, Dallas would flip Pickens to the Titans, who would pair him with Wan’Dale Robinson and rookie Carnell Tate to give second-year quarterback Cam Ward a strong long-term receiving trio.

“Tennessee would offload receivers Elic Ayomanor, who flashed promise as a rookie last season but who would be a fourth or fifth option with Pickens in the fold, along with a 31-year-old Calvin Ridley. With the second-most cap space in the league, the Titans could then lock up Pickens on a long-term deal.”

Would Raiders Want to Make This Deal?

The Raiders would hate to give up Crosby for less than the two first-round picks they were originally going to get from the Baltimore Ravens, but this is a solid deal. Ayomanor is only 23 and coming off a solid rookie season. He would bring some good depth to the wide receiver room.

The Raiders would still get a first-round pick, and considering how bad the Titans have been, it’s possible that second-round pick would be early. It’s still less value than the deal the Raiders got from the Ravens, but this could be the best they can do.