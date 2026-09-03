Raiders Linked to Former Top-10 Pick & Ex-Chiefs WR

The Las Vegas Raiders‘ 53-man roster is set for now, but it’s still subject to change before the start of the season. With every roster being cut down, many players have become available.

Wide receiver has been a big need for the Raiders all offseason. The team decided to bring in 16 players for workouts, and two of them were wide receivers. The most notable being Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Valdes-Scantling got his start with the Green Bay Packers and eventually made his way to the Kansas City Chiefs, where he won two Super Bowls. He played with the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers last season. He spent some of the offseason with the Dallas Cowboys before getting cut.

Valdes-Scantling only had 120 receiving yards last season, but has been more productive in the past. He would’ve briefly worked with Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak last season, so he has some familiarity with the offense. He also worked with Kubiak on the New Orleans Saints in 2024. He’d be a logical player to add if the Raiders feel like they need more wide receiver depth. Kubiak knows him, so if he feels like he’s a fit, Valdes-Scantling could be a Raider soon.

Evan Neal Also Worked Out

The other notable player the Raiders worked out was offensive lineman Evan Neal. The former No. 7 pick of the New York Giants hasn’t been able to live up to his draft status.

He was a very good player at Alabama, but it hasn’t translated to the NFL level. He started off as a tackle before the Giants moved him to guard, but they didn’t get much of a chance to see what he could do. Neal didn’t play a single game last season.

Perhaps a change of scenery could be good for him. It’s hard to imagine he’s going to develop into the elite player many thought he would be, but he’s started 27 games and could provide some good depth.

Notably, the Raiders also worked out brothers Azeez and B.J. Ojulari, who both play linebacker. The team could be looking for more experience behind Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker. The Raiders could end up signing none of these players now, but it’s wise to start looking at players who could be helpful down the road.

John Spytek Happy With the Roster

This is only general manager John Spytek’s second time getting the chance to put the final touches on a roster. There’s a lot of pressure on him heading into this season.

The Raiders have not been patient with general managers in the past. Kubiak likely gets at least two full years, but Spytek won’t have as long of a leash, especially if the talent looks poor. For now, he’s happy with the roster he put together.

“We made a lot of hard choices,” Spytek said in a press conference, “and we’ve got a long way to go, a lot of work to do with a young roster. But I think we’re all excited to go over the next week and a half and get a chance to play the Dolphins.”