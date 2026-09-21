The Las Vegas Raiders are off to a terrific 2-0 start for the first time since 2021 and have a rather daunting schedule with matchups against the New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills, and Los Angeles Rams in the next five-game slate.

One area of discussion in terms of positions the Raiders could look to upgrade in has been at wide receiver.

And while guys like Tre Tucker and Cody White have stepped up, fans can’t help but think about potential trades to bring in more talent, with Raiders fans mixed on whether Las Vegas should go out and make a trade for former 2024 No. 4 overall pick, wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Raiders Fans Weigh in on Potential Trade for Marvin Harrison Jr.

Marvin Harrison Jr. was supposed to be the next great wide receiver in the NFL, and his career hasn’t met those expectations.

Through two games, he only has one catch for 33 yards, and Pro Football Focus posted a photo of Harrison with the caption: Marvin Harrison Jr this season: 62 routes run 4 targets 1 reception 33 receiving yards 0 receiving TD 1 drop.

A few Raiders fans believe the Raiders should make a trade and see the upside with bringing him in Las Vegas:

“Spytek send the 3rd right now #RaiderNation This scheme would build his confidence right back up” @GraphkRaider

“Las Vegas would be a great change of scenery” @MidgeTamer

“@Raiders trade a 3rd for him. Great scheme fit. Great route runner for those short and intermediate routes. He would be a nice complement to Brock Bowers.” @204Raiderz

Other fans, not so much.

“Have u seen the way he runs routes ? No effort sloppy ..Not a Kubiak guy!!” @raiderhenry78

“Raiders just need to try to win 7 games and then draft WRs. Zero reason to spend draft compensation on a sinking ship.” @ZeroRBJudas

“I’m not giving up a 3rd for a player that shows no desire in route running. Just because his dad was great or he had a great college career doesn’t mean he will be a great NFL WR. I’d rather keep building with our own draft picks.” @khack14

Should the Raiders Make the Trade for Harrison?

For one, the Cardinals would have to be open to the idea of trading Marvin Harrison Jr. in the first place.

He was their fourth overall pick just three drafts ago, so it’s hard to believe Arizona would be reluctant to ship him off for just one Day 2 or even a Day 3 pick.

That said, he has all the physical attributes and measurables to become a premier wideout in the NFL. His problems likely stem from a combination of scheme fit, lack of targets, and lack of confidence.

If an opportunity arises during the NFL trade deadline where the Cardinals are open to listening to offers, then general manager John Spytek should at the very least check in and see what Arizona wants in return.

For now, the Raiders should continue to roll with what they already have in the building.

“Our playmakers, like Tre, made some really big plays,” head coach Klint Kubiak said after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers. “It’s something you’re always trying to do every weekend.”