Is Fernando Mendoza Playing Today? Why Raiders QB Isn’t Doing Anything vs. Bills

Fernando Mendoza is not playing for the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, one week after a sharp NFL debut that got Raider Nation all excited. Whether Mendoza gets another chance at taking snaps will depend on how close the Raiders can keep the game against Buffalo, as well as the health of veteran starter Kirk Cousins.

The No. 1 overall draft pick is healthy and listed as the backup. So why is Kirk Cousins still the guy at Allegiant Stadium, and for how much longer?

Cousins sits first on the depth chart, Mendoza second and Aidan O’Connell third, according to the Raiders.com depth chart for Week 6. Kickoff is 1:25 p.m. PT on CBS.

Fernando Mendoza’s Garbage-Time Debut Explained

Mendoza entered against the New England Patriots with just over 6 minutes left and the Raiders trailing by four scores. He completed 6 of 8 passes for 48 yards on his lone drive, according to The Athletic reporter Sam Warren.

The Patriots defended conservatively on that series, Warren reported, and Mendoza’s fourth-down scramble ended just short of the marker.

Head coach Klint Kubiak liked what he saw on film. He still made the plan clear.

“He was prepared. He played fast. He got through his progressions quickly. He knew his hot issues. It was a solid start for him,” Kubiak said Monday, as quoted by Warren.

Then came the part that matters for Sunday.

“Kirk is the starter, and if Fernando is called upon, he’ll be ready to go just like he was yesterday,” Kubiak said, as quoted by Warren.

Kubiak framed the snaps as development, a chance for live reps with the starting offensive line in a hostile road environment. Mendoza graded himself harder than anyone. He pointed to the final play, when he broke the pocket and missed Deven Thompkins crossing over the middle.

“That is totally my fault and I let the offense down on that play,” Mendoza said postgame, as quoted by Warren.

Las Vegas Raiders Quarterback Timeline After Week 6

Cousins has earned the job so far. His 12 touchdown passes through five games are tied for second in the NFL, and his 65.1 percent completion rate sits well above last season’s mark.

Las Vegas opened 3-0, then dropped a close game to the Kansas City Chiefs and the 45-17 decision in Foxborough. Against New England, Cousins went 5-for-12 for 78 yards when pressured and took 3 sacks.

The Raiders signed the 38-year-old to a one-year, $11.3 million deal as a bridge. Not since Baker Mayfield in 2018 has a No. 1 overall draft pick quarterback opened a season on the bench. Mayfield was starting by Week 4.

Talks about a switch from Cousins to Mendoza have started inside the organization, Robinson wrote.

The calendar could dictate the timing. For the Raiders, after the Bills come the Los Angeles Rams, then a Week 8 trip to face the New York Jets, which Robinson called a friendly debut spot for a first start. The San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos follow, with the bye in Week 13.

For now, the snaps belong to Cousins.