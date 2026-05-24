Raiders’ Fernando Mendoza Shares Personal News Before Rookie Season

The Las Vegas Raiders have taken some big steps towards building what they hope is their next great team. After hiring Klint Kubiak to come in and be their new head coach, the Raiders selected their quarterback of the future, Fernando Mendoza, with the No. 1 overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

For months, Mendoza had been the obvious pick for Las Vegas, as he is fresh off winning the 2025 Heisman Trophy and leading the Indiana Hoosiers to a National Championship. And yet, for all the accomplishments he’s managed to earn as a result of his play on the field, Mendoza recently achieved something off the field that may be even more important to him than football.

Fernando Mendoza Graduates College Ahead of Rookie Campaign

After spending the first two seasons of his collegiate career playing for the California Golden Bears, Mendoza transferred to Indiana for the 2025 campaign, and he promptly turned himself into the best quarterback prospect in his draft class. Mendoza was simply unstoppable while with the Hoosiers (273/379, 3,535 YDS, 41 TD, 6 INT, 90 CAR, 276 YDS, 7 TD), and it was no surprise to see the Raiders select him with the first pick in the 2026 draft.

For as much of a star as he is on the field, Mendoza’s personality has also caught fans’ attention. He’s become notorious for having a limited social media presence, as the only app he is currently active on is LinkedIn. Football may be his focus, but Mendoza was very focused on his studies during his time in school.

Even as he prepares for a career in the NFL, Mendoza continued working towards his degree at Cal. That hard work has paid off, as Mendoza has officially graduated from the Haas School of Business at Cal with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Management, which will surely be added to his LinkedIn page in the near future.

Raiders Have High Hopes for Fernando Mendoza

Mendoza very well may not have to worry about a career in business for years to come, but if football doesn’t work out for him, he has a great backup plan in place. Beyond that, Mendoza figures to have quite a few sponsorship deals coming his way, so having a strong business sense could serve him well during his time in the league, especially as he comes into more and more money.

In the immediate future, Mendoza may not start for Las Vegas right away, as the team also signed Kirk Cousins in free agency to come in and operate as its bridge quarterback. Still, it wouldn’t be much of a surprise to see Mendoza make his pro debut at some point in 2026. Mendoza could very well enjoy a successful career in the world of business in the future, but for now, his main focus is on helping the Raiders win football games.