Fernando Mendoza Has Message for Brock Bowers Following Scary Injury

It wasn’t the magical debut start that Fernando Mendoza and the Las Vegas Raiders were likely hoping for. The team has held off on playing the No. 1 pick for nine games, but that changed in Week 10 against the Seattle Seahawks.

At first, it looked like the Raiders might make it a competitive game. The offense scored a touchdown on the opening drive, and Mendoza was distributing the ball all around. However, star tight end Brock Bowers went down with an ankle injury in the first half.

He tried to play through the pain, but the Raiders made the decision to rule him out at the start of the second half. It was clear that set the offense back. Mendoza had a much harder time finding open receivers. The Raiders already can’t run the ball, so not having Bowers made things even harder.

Mendoza loves Bowers, but he wasn’t ready to make excuses for the loss.

“Brock’s a fantastic player. I mean, he’s a special human being on and off the field,” Mendoza told reporters after the game. “However, coach Kubiak always preaches everybody doing their jobs. So the next guy up, I have as much confidence in, and so I just need to get the ball to the right players on time and efficiently and accurately.”

No Update on Bowers Injury

There are few skill players in the NFL as important to a team as Bowers is to the Raiders. He’s easily their best offensive player and seems to be the only one who is consistently making plays.

The Raiders survived two games without him at the start of the season, but they’re going to have almost no chance against the Denver Broncos in Week 11 if he can’t play.

After the game, head coach Klint Kubiak said he didn’t have an update on Bowers. The fact that he tried to get back into the game is a good sign that it might not be a long-term injury, but this is going to be a situation to watch closely. In a rebuilding yard, the Raiders shouldn’t risk further injuring the young superstar, but Mendoza is going to have a much harder time this season if he doesn’t have Bowers to throw to.

Mendoza Addresses Disappointing Debut

It had been a long time since Mendoza last lost a start. Things were a lot easier for him at Indiana last year. The NFL is a different beast, and he learned that the hard way.

It certainly wasn’t a horrific debut for Mendoza. Going against the NFL’s top defense is going to be hard for any quarterback. Mendoza is looking at this game as a learning opportunity.

“It’s good to get punched in the face, cause now it’s a great opportunity to grow and learn,” Mendoza said.

Mendoza clearly has a lot to learn still, but the Raiders also need to help him. Allowing blitzers to hit him without any opposition is not a recipe for success. He’ll continue to get better, and he’ll be facing some easier defenses as the season goes on.