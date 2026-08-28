Klint Kubiak Blasts Raiders WR for Fernando Mendoza Interception

Las Vegas Raiders Rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza had a nice start to the preseason against the Arizona Cardinals, but struggled in his last two appearances. The No. 1 pick threw an interception in each of the final two games.

Against the San Francisco 49ers, Mendoza had a pass in the middle of the field that hit Jalen Nailor in the hands, bounced into the air and fell into a defender’s hands. It looks like Mendoza threw the pass too high, but head coach Klint Kubiak didn’t agree. He blamed Nailor for the interception.

“I thought that was an excellent throw. He ripped it, just like we asked him to, on time. Yeah, it was a little bit high. Jalen’s gotta make a play,” Kubiak told reporters.

This could be Kubiak trying to protect his young quarterback. The ball did hit Nailor in the hands, but it was high. It would’ve been a tough catch to make for any wide receiver. Kubiak clearly has his quarterback’s back. Confidence is going to be very important for him as he develops. For Nailor, he may not love being called out, but he’s a veteran and can easily move on from the mistake.

Raiders Still Not Naming Starting QB

Kirk Cousins started the game for the Raiders and played well, so it would stand to reason that he’s the starter in Week 1. Kubiak has been apprehensive about announcing anything definitive.

He still wasn’t eager to name a starter after the final preseason game.

“I still don’t think we need to name anybody,” Kubiak said right after the game. “We have a lot to talk about at a lot of positions, so we want to watch the film and talk about everything as a staff.”

The Raiders will need to announce a starter soon. The rest of the offense should have a clear idea of who is leading them heading into the season. For his part, Cousins isn’t stressing about the decision. He’s just doing what he can to earn the job.

“Naming something one day could change the next,” Cousins said. “You just go about your business each day, methodically, and let the chips fall where they may.”

Kubiak Wishes He Had More Time With Rookies

Mendoza has shown some flashes, but based on his preseason play, he’s likely not ready to be starting in regular season games. Now, he hasn’t had a chance to play many reps with the starters. Perhaps he’d look better if he had more chances to throw to Brock Bowers and take snaps from Tyler Linderbaum.

This time of year, the Raiders just don’t have that much time to get all the rookies ready before the start of the season. That’s something that Kubiak laments.

“He needs another three preseason games,” Kubiak said. “All those rookies do, and now that the season’s starting, the practice reps get smaller, and that’s just life. But as coaches, we’ve got to get them ready to play, keep developing them.”

There’s no reason to rush Mendoza onto the field, especially if they don’t feel like he’s ready quite yet.