Fernando Mendoza Doesn’t Hold Back on Raiders’ Tyler Linderbaum

The Las Vegas Raiders spared no expense in rebuilding their offensive line this offseason as they gave center Tyler Linderbaum a three-year, $81 million contract in free agency as he left the Baltimore Ravens.

Moreover, the Raiders also signed Spencer Burford to a one-year, $3.25 million contract. Then, in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Silver and Black selected Trey Zuhn III in the third round.

Las Vegas will also have Kolton Miller returning from his injury to bolster the offensive line. All of this is to ensure that No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza has the best protection once he takes the field, even though that’s not likely to happen right away.

Nonetheless, with OTAs and mandatory mini camp over and training camp on the horizon, Mendoza spoke about his relationship with Linderbaum as both players head into their first season with the Silver and Black.

“He’s the man,” Mendoza said during an appearance on the July 7 edition of “The Rush With Maxx Crosby.” “We were both living at the hotel during OTAs because he was still moving into his house, so we got to spend a lot of time together. We went out to eat a couple of times, and we got to spend a lot of extra time at the facility.

“I believe that correlation between the center and quarterback is so important because getting on the same page is critical, especially when you have a veteran center like him who knows when the blitz is coming. He has that veteran intellect and understanding that he can relay to me, and that’s so important.”

Fernando Mendoza Is Picking Tyler Linderbaum’s Brain

Moreover, Mendoza noted that he isn’t holding back when it comes to asking questions and picking the center’s brain as the two begin developing chemistry ahead of the rookie’s first start for the Raiders this upcoming season.

“I’m always trying to pick his brain,” Mendoza added. “I ask, ‘Hey, what are you seeing here? Why did you make this protection call?’ Even if I’m not making that call in the moment, it’s really important for me to understand the reasoning behind it. Having someone like Tyler as a resource is incredible.”

How Tyler Linderbaum Impacts Raiders’ Run Game

Mendoza also noted that Linderbaum isn’t only helping him understand pass blocking but also the run game. The Raiders have Ashton Jeanty, who will take the pressure off the rookie QB, so Mendoza went into detail about how the Silver and Black’s center impacts that side of the offense.

“In the run game, the center is so important to every offensive lineman because he’s calling out the run scheme, pointing out the Mike linebacker and making adjustments,” Mendoza said. “That sets up successful first and second downs, which puts you in a better position on third down, the money down, when the defense throws the kitchen sink at you.

“At that point, you need to have a really good relationship with your center, being able to communicate and check each other. If I do something he doesn’t like, he can say, ‘No, I’ve seen this before. Let’s get out of this.’ That relationship is so important, being on the same page, and I believe that’s what really takes a football team over the edge.”