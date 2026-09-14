Raiders Quietly Revealed Plan for Fernando Mendoza This Season

The Las Vegas Raiders came out of Week 1 with a decisive 27-13 win over the Miami Dolphins. Quarterback Kirk Cousins got off to a hot start, but threw a couple of ugly interceptions.

Overall, it didn’t hurt the team’s ability to win, as they maintained control of the game. However, Cousins’ obvious struggles throwing the ball downfield are an issue that can’t be ignored. He was 1-for-7 for 21 yards and two interceptions on passes that traveled more than 10 air yards.

Now, he did throw three touchdowns, but those all came on shorter passes. The Raiders didn’t ever seem to really consider starting rookie No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza in Week 1. He’s the first No. 1 pick quarterback not to start in Week 1 since Baker Mayfield.

With Cousins winning, there won’t be talk about him getting benched for Week 2, but if he can’t throw the ball down the field, the Raiders may have to make a decision. Head coach Klint Kubiak and general manager John Spytek haven’t been very open about their plans for Mendoza, but they did open up to the Fox broadcast team. Chris Myers relayed what he heard from Spytek and Kubiak.

“We asked both the head coach and general manager of the Raiders, ‘Do you have a plan to work in Mendoza?’ and they both said ‘Not necessarily. As long as Cousins is rolling with the team and we’re winning, we’ll stay with that,’” Myers said during the game.

Could Raiders Start Mendoza Even if They’re Winning?

It’s just one game, but the Raiders seem to be a vastly improved team over last season. The one thing that could really hold the offense back is having a quarterback who can’t make plays down the field.

The Raiders may have to strongly consider making a big move, even if they’re winning. Say they beat the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2, but it’s a low-scoring game and Cousins doesn’t play well. Do the Raiders want to risk wasting a 2-0 start because they feel like they need to wait on Mendoza?

The rookie quarterback isn’t considered a project. He was about as NFL-ready as a quarterback can look coming out of Indiana. Also, he can throw the ball down the field very well. It’d be risky to put Mendoza on the field too early because they have to be committed to him at that point. The Raiders will wait until things get really ugly with Cousins before they’re ready to make that move.

Week 2 Should Be More Telling

The Raiders looked excellent in Week 1, but they were also playing a rebuilding Dolphins team. Week 2 will be a much better test.

Though the Chargers looked bad against the Arizona Cardinals, they were a playoff team last season. They should be much better in Week 2.

The Raiders don’t necessarily need to win, but they do need to play well if they don’t want the Dolphins win to look like a fluke. The schedule is about to get very tough, so this game against the Chargers will prove whether or not the Raiders are going to be competitive the next several weeks.