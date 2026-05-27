Raiders WR Has Big Fernando Mendoza Prediction

Players for the Las Vegas Raiders likely knew that Fernando Mendoza was going to join the team for months, but now he’s finally in the building. The wide receivers had to take a particular interest in the quarterback.

The Raiders had dreadful quarterback play last season, so it was hard for the wide receivers to make plays. Now that Mendoza is in the building, they have to be feeling excited about the offense’s potential.

Tre Tucker could be a rising star. He’s coming off a career year, and head coach Klint Kubiak has spoken very highly of him. Tucker is already impressed with Mendoza and predicts big things for the young quarterback.

“He’s awesome, he’s a tremendous rookie,” Tucker told Raiders.com. “I’m very excited for him, he’s gonna have a very bright future. The one thing that really impresses me, being the No. 1 overall pick, just so you know, his work ethic, his detail, attention to detail.

“I’m a football junkie, so I watch a lot of things on film. Sometimes I watch guys who aren’t even in, just to see what they’re doing, and he’s always behind taking mental reps and that just shows that he’s gonna be a great player one day and his future is very bright.”

Tucker Is Big Fan of Kirk Cousins

While the excitement surrounding Mendoza is at an all-time high, Tucker may have to wait to catch passes from him during the regular season. The Raiders signed Kirk Cousins in free agency with the idea of him starting this season.

Mendoza may be the future at quarterback, but Tucker isn’t upset about the idea of catching passes from Cousins.

“I’m not gonna lie, I’m a huge fan of Kirk Cousins,” Tucker said.

“Seeing him in person, he’s probably top 3 funniest on the team. His demeanor, he’s top 3 funniest. Like, every day Kirk does something and I’m just like, Oh my gosh … great personality, great human being and definitely excited we got him.”

Tucker also thinks that Mendoza and Cousins will mesh very well.

“Those two personalities are great for each other,” Tucker said.

Tucker Continuing to Learn

Tucker has only been in the NFL for three seasons, and he’s about to have his fourth different head coach. That’s not to mention that he’ll be on his sixth different offensive playcaller.

That much change can hurt a player’s development, but Tucker is grateful that he’s had a chance to learn so many different systems.

“It’s obviously going to be new schemes, new changes, and I think the great ones, the ones who last so long, they’re able to adapt … and keep going and adjust to all the new changes,” Tucker said.

“The hidden thing that people don’t realize is you get to learn. You learn ball. I’ve been in a bunch of different schemes, but I’ve learned different things in each scheme … the whys. I’ve been blessed to be able to have different schemes and learn different ways how to play football and each one has impacted me in a way and I’ve taken something from it.”