Alex Smith Sends Concerning Message to Raiders QB Fernando Mendoza

The Las Vegas Raiders were always going to start Fernando Mendoza at some point, but having his first game come against the Seattle Seahawks isn’t ideal. Their defense is allowing the fewest yards in the NFL and only giving up 155.1 passing yards per game.

The Seahawks offense might not be able to score a ton of points with backup quarterback Drew Lock starting, but Mendoza will have a very hard time moving the ball. The Raiders didn’t have a choice but to insert him into the starting lineup now with Kirk Cousins traded to the Minnesota Vikings.

The team gave Mendoza nine games to sit behind Cousins and learn. It sounds like the Raiders have been confident in his ability to play for weeks, but didn’t want to bench Cousins when he was playing well. The ideal time to start Mendoza may have been after the bye week, but the Raiders wanted to get a draft pick for Cousins.

Former No. 1 pick quarterback Alex Smith knows what it’s like to start as a rookie, and he’s concerned about Las Vegas throwing him to the wolves in his first start.

“I’m so glad I’m not in his shoes right now. … This is a monster. Again, it is so fast. You’re trying to digest all of your volume on offense, everything that this No. 1 defense is going to throw at you,” Smith said of Mendoza on ESPN. “You can’t prepare yourself for what it’s actually going to look like. Let’s preach a little patience on this kid. Let’s not judge him.”

Raiders QB Coach Talks Mendoza

Mendoza hasn’t been sitting because he’s not prepared. According to quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan, the rookie has been very prepared.

“During practice while the first group is getting reps, I’m back there with him and Aidan [O’Connell] and we’re talking through the play,” Sullivan said. “He’ll actually be going through his footwork versus air. I may point out a coverage or something that might be an adjustment for him, and then we try to do that in time for him to be able to see the rep.”

Sullivan has been impressed with the amount of progress Mendoza has made in a short time.

“His command of the offense, his ability to articulate the huddle calls [and] communicate at the line of scrimmage, has improved consistently,” Sullivan said. “It’s certainly credit to him.”

Mendoza Ready to Show What He Can Do

Mendoza was very thankful for his time working with Cousins, but he’s a competitor and wants to play. He’s finally getting his chance, and he doesn’t sound too nervous about playing.

“I believe starting an NFL game is a new step, but a whirlwind? No,” Mendoza said. “I would agree with Coach [Klint] Kubiak. Coach Kubiak, [offensive coordinator Andrew] Janocko, and Coach Sullivan and everyone in the quarterback room, including Kirk, have done a fantastic job in aiding my development, and I can’t thank them enough. And now it’s my turn to do my 1/11th.”

The Seahawks are a difficult test, but if he plays well, the Raiders will feel really good about their quarterback.