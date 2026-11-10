Fernando Mendoza Decision Revealed Following Kirk Cousins Trade: Report

The Las Vegas Raiders didn’t seem eager to do it, but after much debate, the team has agreed to trade quarterback Kirk Cousins to the Minnesota Vikings for a third-round pick. In the end, that was too good a price for the Raiders to pass up for a quarterback who isn’t part of the future plans.

After a three-interception performance against the San Francisco 49ers, it seemed like the Raiders could be getting closer to pivoting at quarterback. Now they get a good draft pick out of it. Now, the team has been very apprehensive about giving the rookie No. 1 pick, Fernando Mendoza, the reins, but it looks like they’re ready to start a new era.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Mendoza is the starting quarterback for the Raiders going forward.

“Raiders No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza will now take over as the starting QB following Kirk Cousins’ trade to Minnesota,” Schefter wrote on X.

“Las Vegas is 4-5, and Mendoza’s first two career starts will come against the Seahawks and Broncos, two of the NFL’s top defenses.”

It doesn’t look like Aidan O’Connell will get a chance to win the starting job. The Raiders are ready to see what their No. 1 pick has.

Was This the Right Move For Raiders?

Cousins was doing some good things for the Raiders. He was second in the NFL in touchdown passes and fifth in passing yards. The team may be 4-5, but they already surpassed last year’s win total.

Head coach Klint Kubiak was a big fan of Cousins, but everybody knew the pivot to Mendoza would come eventually. Even if Cousins played at a Pro Bowl level all season, he’s 38 years old.

Mendoza isn’t some raw prospect who didn’t play much in college. He played in 36 games and won a National Championship. He was considered NFL-ready heading into the draft. He’ll deal with typical rookie growing pains, but he won’t be totally out of his element. Mendoza now gets half of a season to grow, which should help him heading into next year.

Mendoza Has Stiff Test in First Game

This isn’t the ideal week to give Mendoza his first start. The Raiders play the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks in Week 10. The Seahawks currently have the best passing defense in the NFL right now.

It’s going to be a very stiff test for the rookie. Luckily, the game is at home, which should help. Plus, the Seahawks will be playing backup quarterback Drew Lock, who is banged up.

Mendoza is going to have a hard time completing a lot of passes, but this will be a great learning experience. While the Raiders’ offense hasn’t been balanced, the pass protection has actually been very good. Having Mendoza’s legs as a threat could open up some things for the offense.

Cousins was very good, but he just can’t move well at this stage of his career. Mendoza also has the stronger arm, so expect the Raiders’ vertical passing game to be more active going forward.