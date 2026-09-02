Ex-Raiders QB Derek Carr Shares Reaction to Fernando Mendoza News

The Fernando Mendoza era is going to have to wait for the Las Vegas Raiders. Head coach Klint Kubiak announced that Kirk Cousins will be under center in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins.

For those who have been paying attention, this was the expected outcome. However, there are still going to be a lot of people disappointed that they’ll have to wait to see the No. 1 pick play.

The last time the Raiders started a rookie quarterback in Week 1 was in 2014 with Derek Carr. He ended up having a successful career despite the team being a mess his first season. That said, he’s a believer in the Raiders bringing Mendoza along slowly.

“We’ve had a lot of patience as Raiders fans. We just need a little more,” Carr said in a quote posted on social media.

There’s no exact science when developing a young quarterback. Some start in Week 1 and have Hall of Fame careers. Some have to wait a few years to start and win multiple Super Bowls. The Raiders clearly think the best strategy is to allow Mendoza more time to develop before throwing him to the fire. That doesn’t mean the team isn’t pleased with how he’s looked so far.

Kubiak Praises Cousins

When the Raiders signed Cousins, it was obvious the likely plan was to start him. He has worked in Kubiak’s offense in the past, and he’s got a ton of experience.

Mendoza is a more exciting player, but there really isn’t a rush. Kubiak is also in his first year as a head coach, so he may want a quarterback he’s more comfortable with to start off.

He had some high praise for Cousins after announcing the starting quarterback decision.

“[Cousins] played really good football,” Kubiak told reporters. “I’m happy with all three of our quarterbacks. Kirk’s had a really good offseason, very [training] camp and he’s earned it.”

Mendoza’s Time Will Come

Mendoza is the future of the Raiders. He has to live up to his status as the No. 1 pick, or it’s going to be a major setback for the franchise.

Some believe that the Raiders not starting him is because they don’t think he’s good enough, but there’s been no indication that’s the truth. General manager John Spytek says the team is happy with what they’ve seen from Mendoza.

“[Mendoza’s] time is coming, but he’s got to earn it every day, and he knows that,” Spytek said in a press conference. “I think we’re all very pleased with the person and his work ethic and his commitment to being a great quarterback.”

As Spytek said, Mendoza’s time will come. If things go well, he’s going to be the starting quarterback for over a decade. Giving him the chance to learn behind a veteran like Cousins is a wise strategy. Plus, the Raiders’ roster has a lot of question marks on offense. The team would much rather Cousins have to deal with those lumps than Mendoza. The rookie could still play this season, but it likely won’t happen in the first four or five games.