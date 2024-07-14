Raiders’ $25 Million Signing Predicted to Be a Bust

As the Las Vegas Raiders‘ offseason goes on, it seems more and more like the quarterback battle between Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew with the former having the slight edge. The team gave Minshew a $25 million contract in free agency which would be a lot to pay a backup.

If he can’t win the job, the Raiders may have some buyer’s remorse. David Keyon of Bleacher Report went through and picked every team’s biggest free agent bust and landed on Minshew for Las Vegas.

“On one hand, it’s fair to acknowledge that Gardner Minshew II is probably a caretaker option at best,” Kenyon wrote in a July 14 column. “Maybe the Raiders think Aidan O’Connell can be a long-term answer, but the more likely scenario is Las Vegas targets a top quarterback in the 2025 NFL draft.”

Minshew is a solid veteran but he doesn’t move the needle, especially in the AFC West. That said, last year proved how important it is to have a decent backup quarterback. The Raiders cycled through three starters last season. Even if O’Connell gets the Week 1 nod, it’s possible that Minshew will start games. Considering the Raiders don’t have much money dedicated to the quarterback position, paying Minshew $12.5 million a year isn’t a huge price to pay.

Insider Discusses Las Vegas Raiders’ QB Battle

Even if O’Connell and Minshew are solid players this season, there’s no denying that the Raiders have one of the weaker quarterback rooms in the NFL. The AFC West also features two of the best quarterbacks in the league.

However, the Raiders had limited options this offseason and the team is happy with their quarterbacks, according to Tashan Reed of The Athletic.

“The Raiders’ front office and coaching staff are confident that Minshew or O’Connell will separate themselves throughout training camp practices and preseason games,” Reed wrote in a July 10 column. “As Jimmy Garoppolo’s benching showed last season, whoever the Day 1 starter is won’t necessarily hold that position for the entire regular season. It’ll depend on performance, of course, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if both Minshew and O’Connell take the field at some point this year.”

The Raiders have a number of good playmakers on offense, which only makes it easier for the quarterback. If the defense can be a top-10 unit again in 2024, the team as a whole could be good enough to make the playoffs.

Who Will Win QB Battle?

As of now, O’Connell is gaining momentum to be the Week 1 starter. Davante Adams has endorsed the quarterback and rumors are suggesting that he’s favored to start.

It’s still too early to know for sure. The Raiders haven’t even gone through training camp yet. Once pads are put on, it’s possible that Minshew will start to look better. What makes O’Connell appealing is that he’s a young player who could still have upside. Minshew is a known commodity.

If O’Connell can improve over his rookie season, he would likely be considered an upgrade over Minshew. Neither are going to be the long-term starters but should keep the Raiders afloat this season. They’ll likely look back into the quarterback market next offseason.