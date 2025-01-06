Raiders Predicted to Trade $25 Million Starter to New Team

The Las Vegas Raiders made many mistakes in 2024 but one of the biggest was signing quarterback Gardner Minshew and then making him a starter. He ended up going 2-7 as the starting quarterback while throwing nine touchdowns to 10 interceptions.

Minshew has shown that he can play well in the right system but he’s clearly not a good fit in Las Vegas. Luckily, the Raiders may not need to cut him outright. Benjamin Solak of ESPN is predicting that they will find a trade partner for Minshew.

“The Raiders will almost certainly have another camp quarterback battle next offseason, but between whom? I predict they’ll trade Gardner Minshew to a team that needs a veteran, opening the competition between Aidan O’Connell and a rookie early draft pick, either Sanders or Ward,” Solak wrote in a Jan. 6 column. “It’s a bad quarterback class, but the Raiders are so desperate I could see them trading up to be the team that takes the first passer off the board.”

It remains to be seen which teams could have interest in Minshew. The Indianapolis Colts would make some sense. He played well under Shane Steichen last season and with Anthony Richardson’s struggles this season, the Colts may want a veteran they can trust behind him.

Raiders QB or Bust?

Minshew will be much more expendable for the Raiders if they are able to draft a quarterback early. It’s no secret that Las Vegas will be interested in the top passers in the draft but they don’t draft until No. 6 in the first round.

That could put them out of the range of landing a quarterback they like. ESPN’s Matt Miller gave an option if the Raiders can’t get a quarterback.

“It feels like quarterback or bust for the Raiders after missing out on all six first-round quarterbacks last year,” Miller wrote. “Miami’s Cam Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders are the only quarterbacks with first-round projections, and the Raiders’ late-season wins might have dropped them out of the mix for both. If a quarterback can’t be had in the draft, a top-tier wide receiver — Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan? — would boost an offense that has struggled to score this season.”

Insider Discusses Tre’von Moehrig’s Status

Amid the quarterback chatter, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler touched on the topic of Tre’von Moehrig. The former second-round pick safety had a strong season in 2024 and will be a free agent this offseason.

Fowler believes that Moehrig could be looking at a big payday.

“Moehrig is a standout player in a loaded free agent safety class,” Fowler wrote. “Perhaps that safety depth helps Las Vegas in re-signing him, but the Raiders will be in transition, and he can command top dollar elsewhere. He had two picks this season.”

The Raiders have many needs and may not want to splurge on a safety. Moehrig is an important part of the defense and should be a priority free agent for Las Vegas. However, if his price gets too high, the Raiders may need to let him walk. That’ll be a tough decision to make as he’s been one of the few draft picks by the team to play well.