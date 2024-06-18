Ex-Raiders 1st-Rounder Signs Contract With Cowboys: Report

It’s been four years since Gareon Conley stepped foot on an NFL field but that could change this year. The former Raiders first-round pick recently landed a tryout with the Dallas Cowboys after a brief stint in the UFL.

According to a June 18 X post from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Conley impressed the Cowboys enough to land a contract.

Conley first came into the NFL as the No. 24 pick of the Raiders in the 2017 draft. He struggled to make an impact with the team and was traded to the Houston Texans after just two and a half seasons.

Conley played eight games for the Texans before they moved on. He’s been out of the NFL since 2019. He was away from football for the last four years before joining the DC Defenders of the UFL. He impressed enough with his play to earn a spot with the Cowboys.

He’s still got a lot of work to do to make the active roster. Conley is 28 so he should still have a few years left in his athletic prime. He was a productive player in college and there could still be some untapped potential there. The Cowboys have consistently had one of the best defenses in the NFL the past few seasons so he’ll really need to standout to make the team.

Nate Hobbs Is Key Part of Las Vegas Raiders Defense

The Raiders have struggled to find long-term contributors at cornerback for years. They’ve used high draft picks on players like Conley but none of them have panned out. One of the best homegrown cornerbacks the Raiders have found in recent years is Nate Hobbs, who was a fifth-round pick in 2021.

New Raiders cornerbacks coach Ricky Manning Jr. recently opened up about how important Hobbs is to the defense.

“That nickel (position) is very special,” Manning said during his June 4 press conference. “And being able to play inside and outside is a unique characteristic to have. Just like Michael Carter with the Jets last year, a pivotal piece of that defense. That’s what Nate Hobbs is. That’s what the position has become.

“He can continue to ascend, and with his growth, our defense grows. It allows (defensive coordinator Patrick Graham) to call certain things because he can trust that Nate can get it done and get it communicated to everybody, and we can work well together.”

Nate Hobbs Talks Contract

Hobbs is entering a contract year and the Raiders have yet to reach an extension with the young cornerback. For now, he’s not going to concern himself with the contract situation.

“I’m not really worried about that,” Hobbs said during his June 11 media availability. “I’m not thinking about that. It’s cliche, but I know if I play to the best of my ability, and be the best me, everything I want will come if I work my ass off and be who I’m supposed to be for this team. So it’s not really on my mind.”

Hobbs is turning 25 soon and his price will only go up if he has a big season. The Raiders would be wise to pay him sooner rather than later.