Raiders Listed Among Top Landing Spots for Disgruntled Davante Adams Teammate

There are many bad teams in the NFL right now but none may have a less desirable situation than the New York Jets. After being a popular Super Bowl pick this season, the team sits at 4-12 and is closer to the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft than a playoff spot.

The future is even bleaker for the team as Aaron Rodgers is not the same quarterback he once was and now star wide receiver Garrett Wilson doesn’t seem happy. The Las Vegas Raiders traded Davnate Adams to the Jets during the season and that led to fewer targets for Wilson.

The Raiders created a major need at wide receiver with the Adams trade and could look back at New York to fill it. Alex Kay of Bleacher Report listed Las Vegas as one of the best landing spots for Wilson if he gets traded.

“While the Raiders are a mess, they could take a gigantic step toward contending again by trading for Garrett Wilson,” Kay wrote in a Dec. 31 column.

Kay then elaborated on why this move would make sense for the Raiders.

“Vegas’ receiver’s room was already thin prior to shipping Davante Adams off earlier this year,” Kay wrote. “After moving on from the superstar pass-catcher, the Raiders were left with Jakobi Meyers as the only notable wideout on the roster. While Meyers is having one of the best campaigns of his six-year NFL career, the 28-year-old is more of a complementary player rather than one to build around.

“The Raiders need to find an elite young talent to serve as a foundational piece of their receiving corps, a role Wilson would be perfectly suited to fill. At just 24 years of age, he has plenty of good years ahead of him and could be around for the long haul alongside breakout rookie Brock Bowers.”

Garrett Wilson May Not Want to Play With Aaron Rodgers?

The Wilson situation for the Jets may be unsalvageable at this point. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the wide receiver is not a fan of Rodgers and the two have a strained relationship.

“Privately, there have been questions regarding whether Rodgers and Wilson can find common ground since they had a blowup during training camp,” Rapoport wrote in a Dec. 29 report.

“While Wilson will not publicly say it, those who know him well believe he’s been frustrated at the lack of looks from Rodgers while wondering what else he can do to fix the relationship.”

This could be a moot point as Rapoport noted that it’s likely that Rodgers won’t be back in New York next season. It remains to be seen if that would change Wilson’s feelings about staying in the franchise.

The Cost for Wilson

Wilson is one of the top young wide receivers in the NFL but has received inconsistent quarterback play in his career. Despite that, he’s broken 1,000 receiving yards in all three seasons of his career.

Wilson was a first-round pick coming into the NFL and is likely worth one if he gets traded. It’s important to factor in that he’ll need a new contract soon which is going to cost a lot of money. That could drive his price down if the Jets are hoping to get more than one first-round pick for him.