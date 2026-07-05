Giants Get Kayshon Boutte Trade Idea Amid Raiders Speculation

The Las Vegas Raiders appear to be heading into the 2026 NFL season with questions regarding their wideout group. Nonetheless, there are several questions surrounding the wideout position, including speculation about whether the Silver and Black could make a trade to improve the unit.

One of the names that’s in speculation is the New England Patriots‘ Kayshon Boutte. Last season with the Patriots, Boutte played 397 pass snaps, leading to a 70.9 overall PFF grade.

He hauled in 33 receptions on 46 targets for 551 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Meanwhile, Boutte also averaged 16.7 yards per reception and generated 40 yards after the catch.

Nonetheless, with the Patriots landing A.J. Brown in a trade and Romeo Doubs, Boutte appears to be WR3. As a result, could there be speculation that he could be available? Austen Bundy of FanSided believes that the New York Giants would be a better fit than the Raiders.

In his trade pitch, Bundy has the Giants sending Kayvon Thibodeaux for Boutte and a 2027 fourth-round pick.

“Boutte wants a greater opportunity to shape an offense, and he can do that with New York despite the already bulging number of wideouts the team boasts,” Bundy wrote in a July 3 article. “Schoen and head coach John Harbaugh may have 12 names on the depth chart, but outside WR1 Malik Nabers, this room is essentially the Island of Misfit Toys. Boutte would slot in as the immediate WR2.

“Though don’t think of this as the Giants trading away Thibodeaux for Boutte. The latter would just be a valuable enough asset for New England to throw in with draft capital to acquire Thibodeaux as the final piece to its defensive structure.”

Raiders Are Potential Landing Spot for Kayshon Boutte

As for where the Raiders stand, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report recently wrote that the Silver and Black are an ideal landing spot for the wideout.

“The New England Patriots added their new No. 1 receiver when they acquired A.J. Brown from the Eagles,” Knox wrote in a June 22 article. “They also added Romeo Doubs in free agency, which leaves plenty of uncertainty around the future of Kayshon Boutte. Boutte is entering the final year of his rookie deal, and it feels increasingly unlikely that his future will be in New England.”

Could Las Vegas Buy Low on Kayshon Boutte?

Moreover, The Athletic’s Robert Mays recently stated the Raiders should go the trade route and buy low on a Patriots player without leveraging any of their Day 1 or Day 2 picks in the 2027 NFL Draft.

“The actual real thing that the Raiders could do, that is within the realm of possibility and is not us screwing around because it’s April 29 and we are trying to have a good time, is: Can you trade a fifth-round pick for Kayshon Boutte?” Mays said on the April 30 edition of “The Athletic Football Show.”

It will be interesting to see whether the Raiders make any move between now and the start of the 2026 season to improve their wideout group, or if they will kick that improvement off even further next offseason.