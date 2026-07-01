Raiders Get Good Maxx Crosby News Ahead of Training Camp

Las Vegas Raiders training camp is right around the corner with the 2026 NFL season nearing. Moreover, the Silver and Black received good news regarding pass rusher Maxx Crosby.

Last season, Crosby suffered a meniscus tear in his left knee and played through that until the team shut him down. Furthermore, that injury was the storyline for the Raiders star failing a physical that would have led to a trade to the Baltimore Ravens.

Nonetheless, on the June 30 edition of “The Rush With Maxx Crosby,” the Raiders star shared the latest on his recovery as he prepares for training camp.

“These past few weeks have been incredible,” Crosby said. “Super productive. Super excited. We have a big chunk of this rehab coming up that is the final touch, where I can get cut free. So I’m feeling amazing. Everything’s going incredible.

“We’re ahead of schedule, feeling amazing, feeling great and feeling like myself. I’ve got my pep in my step. Being able to do some good work and being able to box, too, for the first time in a long time.”

Despite dealing with his injury, Crosby played 935 total snaps on defense last season with the Raiders, earning a 79.7 overall PFF defensive grade. The veteran pass rusher generated 53 total pressures, 10 sacks, 31 hurries, 12 QB hits, and a forced fumble. Meanwhile, against the run, he recorded 46 solo tackles.

Raiders’ Maxx Crosby in Early Stages of Training for Football

Crosby also spoke about being able to start boxing again, which is part of how he routinely prepares for a season. With the Raiders standout entering the final stretch of his rehab, it looks like the limits are off on what he can do as Crosby looks to show that he’s still one of the best players at his position.

“I’m not even trying to hype myself up because when you’ve been away from something for a while, it’s almost like riding a bike,” Crosby added. “Honestly, with how I’ve been training, I train intentionally for football.

“Everything is tied together, including my punch, my strength, my hands and all the little things. The first time I put the gloves back on and started hitting the pads, I was hitting them a little differently.”

Maxx Crosby Put Effort In on Both Legs During His Rehab

Moreover, Crosby also went into detail about how, while he was rehabbing his left leg, he couldn’t leave his right leg behind. As a result, the Raiders edge rusher needed to ensure that both legs were on par with where he wanted them to be, with neither lagging behind the other.

“Everyone knew I was literally on crutches,” Crosby said. “I could not put weight on my foot for two months. People don’t understand that. That was mental warfare. Going through that and finally getting back, your leg is way behind. Your quad is way behind.

“You have to build that back up, but you also have to keep working on the right leg. Even during the rehab part of it, you don’t want to suddenly get super strong on your left leg while your right one falls behind.”