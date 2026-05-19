Raiders Are Strong Fit for 2-Time Pro Bowl Free Agent Pass Rusher

During the draft, the Las Vegas Raiders traded away Tyree Wilson, so the depth at defensive end is a bit concerning. They did use a third-round pick on Keyron Crawford, but they still only have six defensive ends on the roster.

Two of them are rookies, and one of them has only played two games. The Raiders would be wise to add some more experience, especially with the switch to a 3-4 base defense. One free agent pass rusher could make a lot of sense.

Haason Reddick is coming off a couple of down seasons with the New York Jets and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he did have 11.0 sacks with the Philadelphia Eagles as recently as 2023.

The Raiders would be a fit for both sides. He’s used to playing outside linebacker in a 3-4 defense, and that’s something the Raiders need. Malcolm Koonce and Maxx Crosby haven’t played much 3-4 at the NFL level. Getting a guy in there who is more comfortable in that defense would be wise.

He’s 31, so there should still be some juice left in the tank. Plus, at this point, he’d likely be very cheap. Reddick might hold out for a team that’s closer to winning, but if that team doesn’t come calling, the Raiders might be his chance to get back to making an impact.

Crosby Could Still Get Traded

Another reason Reddick makes some sense is that the Raiders can’t say for sure if Crosby will still be on the team by the end of the season. He’s likely going to start the year on the roster, but if things go awry, he might ask for another trade.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer certainly thinks it’s possible.

“I think Crosby will start the season with the Raiders. I also think that the Raiders and Crosby intend to move forward together for the foreseeable future,” Breer wrote.

“But is there a possibility that Crosby could be traded in November? Yeah, it’s not impossible. Here’s the hypothetical scenario: Nine games in, Crosby’s crushing it, looking healthy and the Raiders, while showing promise, are 1–8. At that point, the Raiders wouldn’t have to shop him; the calls would come in. And as strong as the 2027 draft promises to be, maybe someone would give them something to think about.”

Crawford Thinks He’ll Be Impact Player for Raiders

Crawford is an interesting player, as he was often overshadowed by Auburn teammate Keldric Faulk, who was a first-round pick. He might still have a lot of untapped potential. Whether or not things work out, he promises that he’s going to put in the work for the Raiders.

“So, it’s more so just the upside is my skill still being able to grow, still develop, still learn, just like all the pieces that you would want as a young player,” Crawford told reporters after getting drafted.

“So, the peak that you saw far as Arkansas State and Auburn, it was a very small piece. Just knowing the mindset and the person that I am, it’s more so that you’re going to end up getting 10 times more of that. So, they know they’re going to get a dog, and I’m willing to put all my foot, all 10 toes down, and everything; my best foot forward for as long as I’m a Raider.”