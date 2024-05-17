Raiders Could Make Sense for 26-Year-Old QB Who Is Stuck Behind Pricey Vet

One of the most interesting quarterbacks in the draft last year was Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker. It was looking like he could be a first-round pick before he tore his ACL during the college football season.

This led to him slipping into the third round to the Detroit Lions. However, the Lions just handed Jared Goff a massive four-year contract extension that keeps him with the team until at least 2029. That likely means Hooker won’t be seeing a lot of time on the field if he stays in Detroit.

Despite many rumors linking the Las Vegas Raiders to quarterbacks this offseason, they left the draft without adding a single one. Though Hooker hasn’t proven anything at the NFL level and could just have a career as a backup, he could be an interesting player for the Raiders to take a chance on.

It’s unlikely he’d cost more than a third-round pick in a trade. The Raiders have Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew on the roster and Hooker would bring a different dimension to the position. The Lions would likely prefer to have a good backup quarterback but Hooker should want the chance to realistically compete for a starting job. The Raiders would give him that.

Antonio Pierce Wants a QB Who Can Run

Some comments that head coach Antonio Pierce made this offseason somewhat flew under the radar but it showed what he’s looking for in a quarterback.

“Damn runner, Michael Vick,” Pierce said of what he wants from a quarterback during his March 25 media availability. “Vick. [Donovan] McNabb. All those guys, because it’s 11 on 11. I like the Tom Bradys, the Peyton Mannings of the world. Sit there, throw that marker down, he’s still there. But when that marker started moving and now I’m in coverage, do I come out? Do I stay with my guy in zone coverage? Do I turn my back, go plaster as we call it, find the nearest receiver?

“Those guys are always difficult, man. The guys that move around, Patrick Mahomes, just a thorn, right? Because he extends the play now and it goes from 2.2 seconds to 2.6, 2.7, sometimes three and four. That’s never good for a defense.”

Minshew and O’Connell combined for 111 rushing yards last season so it’s safe to say that the Raiders don’t have a quarterback who can run vying for the starting job.

I will not watch Hendon Hooker highlights today. I will not watch Hendon Hooker highlights today. I will not watch Hendon Hooker highlights today. I will not watch… pic.twitter.com/kRngkNMRog — Honolulu Koolaid (@HonoluluKoolaid) December 11, 2023

Hendon Hooker Would Bring Dual-Threat

Hooker didn’t play a single preseason or regular season snap last season so it’s still unknown how he’s recovered from his ACL tear. However, based on how he played in college, he’s certainly a dual threat. In five college football seasons, he rushed for 2,083 yards combined.

If he’s fully recovered from the injury, he should still possess some ability to run. The risk with adding him would be minimal and if he doesn’t work out, the Raiders would be in the same spot they are now. Hooker is already 26, which is old for a second-year player but his upside is more intriguing than what the Raiders have right now. Pierce wants a quarterback who can run but the team didn’t add one. Now could be the time to finally take a bit of a swing.