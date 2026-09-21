Hezekiah Masses Drops Epic Line After Justin Herbert Domination

The Las Vegas Raiders might be the real deal. After a strong Week 1 showing against the Miami Dolphins, nobody was fully buying into them as an actual threat. The Los Angeles Chargers lost in Week 1, but many expected them to bounce back against the Raiders.

While the game was close early on, the Raiders took over in the fourth quarter. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert just couldn’t find a good rhythm. The Raiders’ secondary is very young but proving to have some serious talent.

Week 1 starter Darien Porter had to sit this game out due to an injury, so rookie Hezekiah Masses was given the starting nod. Porter may have a hard time getting his starting job back, as Masses had a great showing in his first start.

He intercepted Herbert twice, which helped seal the win for the Raiders. He spoke about the big plays.

“The coaches gave me an opportunity,” Masses said after the game. “Herbert tried me twice, and I was just trying to make plays on the ball.”

Masses may be a young player, but he doesn’t lack confidence. He dropped an epic line about how he views intercepting the football.

“It’s mine, it ain’t no 50-50 ball. I’m trying to get every ball,” Masses said.

Can Masses Hold Onto The Starting Job?

It’s not often that a rookie fifth-round pick becomes a starter for a team, especially at a difficult position like cornerback. Masses hasn’t come out of nowhere.

He had a really strong training camp and was really close to beating out Porter for the starting job in Week 1. He’s now already proven in one game that he can be an impact player for the Raiders’ defense.

It’s just one game, but he’s at least proven he deserves a start next week. The Raiders haven’t had a defensive back who can consistently create turnovers since Charles Woodson’s second stint with the team. If Masses’ ball skills continue to carry over into future weeks, he’s going to keep starting. The Raiders have to feel very good about the depth at that position. Fourth-round pick Jermod McCoy hasn’t even gotten much of a chance to show what he can do yet.

Nakobe Dean Quickly Proving Value

The Raiders decided to overhaul their linebacker room this offseason by signing Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean to big contracts. That has already paid off in a major way.

Dean has already taken over leadership of the defense and has played very well. The Week 2 game against the Chargers could’ve turned out very differently if the defense didn’t step up. Dean explained how he views the defense.

“I tell the defense anytime something bad happens, we’re like firemen. We put the fire out,” Dean said. “My point was, I’m a fireman. They’re driving down the field, and we put the fire out to close the game.”

This is the second week in a row where the offense and defense both helped pick up some slack when the other side needed it.

“It’s complementary football,” Dean said. “Offense gotta have the defense back, defense gotta have the offense back, and special teams gotta have everybody’s back.”