Hezekiah Masses Gets Big Update Following Impressive Start

The Las Vegas Raiders have several players outperforming expectations to start this season, but rookie cornerback Hezekiah Masses may be the biggest surprise yet. The fifth-round pick had an impressive training camp, but lost the Week 1 starting job to Darien Porter.

Porter had to miss Week 2 due to injury, so Masses got the nod. He responded by having two interceptions. This led to him getting another start in Week 3. While he had a tough time against the New Orleans Saints, he came away with another massive interception that helped seal the win.

He is currently tied for the NFL lead with three interceptions. Prior to the season, he wouldn’t have been on anybody’s radar to win Defensive Rookie of the Year. It’s still early in the year, but it sounds like he’s impossible to ignore now.

According to Fox Sports’ Eric Williams, Masses is the current frontrunner to win Defensive Rookie of the Year ahead of Los Angeles Chargers safety Genesis Smith and Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Josiah Trotter.

“Hezekiah (Masses) leads all rookies in interceptions (3) and pass breakups (4). And he has been one of the reasons the Raiders’ ball-hawking defense is tops in the NFL in takeaways (9),” Williams wrote.

Masses Has Long Way to Go to Win DROY

It has been an incredible start for Masses, but it’s only three games. Players drafted outside of the first two rounds just don’t win Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Masses is going to have to have a massive season for him to be considered. Continuing to get interceptions would certainly help, but even that might not be enough. He needs to prove to be a shutdown cornerback.

If he can cement himself as a starter, finish the season with five or more intercetpions and become a dependable player in coverage, he’ll have a real chance to win the award.

Klint Kubiak Among Favorites to Win Coach of the Year

The Raiders usually don’t get mentioned much in awards talk, but there’s another person in the building who could bring home a trophy after the season. Head coach Klint Kubiak has the team rolling and has already matched their win total from last season.

Williams beleives Kubiak has the second-best chance to win Coach of the Year right now.

“Few NFL observers expected first-year head coaches in Klint Kubiak and Todd Monken to have their teams atop the division at this point of the season, and both have done it with veteran quarterbacks considered past their prime,” Williams wrote. “Kirk Cousins is tied for the league lead in passing touchdowns with nine, and Deshaun Watson has stayed healthy and is playing efficient football in Cleveland for the first time since the trade.”

If Kubiak gets the Raiders to the playoffs, it’s going to be difficult not to give him the award. Last year, Mike Vrabel took the New England Patriots from laughing stock to a playoff team, and he won Coach of the Year. Getting the Raiders to the playoffs would be an even bigger achievement, considering this is Kubiak’s first time as a head coach.