Raiders Host Several Notable Pass Rushers Amid Keyron Crawford News

The Las Vegas Raiders pass rush unit took a major hit after rookie Keyron Crawford was placed on season-ending injured reserve due to an ankle injury.

“While Crawford was attempting to blitz quarterback Adrian Martinez, he was pushed down by offensive tackle Enrique Cruz Jr. and fell awkwardly to the ground,” ESPN’s Ryan McFadden wrote. “The Raiders drafted Crawford in the third round (67th pick) of the 2026 NFL draft in April after a four-year college career, during which he played two seasons at Arkansas State and two at Auburn. In 24 career games at Auburn, Crawford totaled 58 tackles (10.5 tackles for loss), 59 pressures and five sacks.”

Now that he’s no longer in the Raiders’ plans for 2026, Las Vegas isn’t wasting any time looking at potential outside replacements.

Raiders Host Several Notable Pass Rushers

On September 3rd, the Raiders held tryouts for numerous players, including a few notable pass rushers — David Ojabo, Azeez Ojulari, and B.J. Ojulari.

Here’s some background on each pass rusher.

Ojabo, a former second-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in 2022, never panned out in a crowded Ravens pass rush, with just 32 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles in 32 career games.

He does possess the size (6’4″, 265 lbs) and youth (26 years old), but is seen as more of a developmental player despite being in the league since 2022.

As for the Ojulari brothers, Azeez is the older and more experienced of the two.

He was drafted in the second round by the New York Giants back in 2021 and joined the Philadelphia Eagles in 2025 for one season. During his four-year stretch in New York, Azeez tallied 107 total tackles, 22 sacks, and four forced fumbles.

His younger brother B.J. was a 2023 second-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals and had a solid rookie season with 40 total tackles and four sacks, but missed the entire 2024 season due to injury and had just eight total tackles and one sack in 2025.

Raiders Will Lean on Maxx Crosby Once Again

Regardless of whether the Raiders sign one of those pass rushers or not, it’s all good because they still have Maxx Crosby in the building, who was recently voted as ESPN’s No. 25 player in the NFL for 2026.

“Yes, Crosby should continue to be an elite pass rusher despite returning from meniscus surgery. But he can also be just as good at stopping the run. In 2025, he led all edge rushers in run stops (45) and run stuffs (24). He also has the most tackles for loss in franchise history with 133,” McFadden wrote.

Crosby commented on his mindset heading into the season, saying, “It really comes down to the preparation and having the mindset where every time I go out there I’m trying to impose my will. The reason I’ve been able to be put in this position and loved by the fans and be in a spot to lead is because of my actions. Every single day, I come in here with intentionality and want to improve and show the guys how it’s done. You can’t just be great by being smart.”

The Raiders will host the Miami Dolphins in Week 1.