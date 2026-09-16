Raiders Insider Has Clear Message on Maxx Crosby Decision in Week 1

The Las Vegas Raiders made an interesting decision in their Week 1 win over the Miami Dolphins by having Maxx Crosby sit out a few plays that was a notable decision to some. Crosby played 45 total snaps, with 12 on run-defense situations and 33 on pass-rush situations.

Despite the Raiders putting Crosby on a slight load management, the veteran edge rusher was still impactful, earning a 90.5 PFF grade in the win against Miami. Moreover, he recorded eight pressures, two sacks, one QB hit, and five hurries.

With the Silver and Black looking to protect and keep Crosby fresh, ESPN Raiders writer Ryan McFadden said he wasn’t caught off guard that the team took this load management approach with the 29-year-old.

“It looks like a sign of load management, and this is something that’s not surprising,” McFadden said on the Sept. 15 edition of “Raiders Collective.” “You’re talking about your top defensive player. He’s 29 years old, coming off an offseason knee procedure. He’s had multiple surgeries in the past, and to me, this is about preserving his career and making sure you’re able to get him playing at a high level for the duration of his contract.

“So that’s why I’m not shocked about Klint Kubiak’s call to rest him for that extended period of time. When you go back to the league meetings, general manager John Spytek said they were going to have conversations with Crosby about potentially managing his snap count because of that. Because you kind of want to let him have longevity.”

Snap Count Decision Key in Preserving Maxx Crosby

Moreover, there are concerns about Crosby’s long-term outlook, given that the Baltimore Ravens had concerns about his knee that led to the failed physical.

“That’s why the Ravens backed out of the deal, because they didn’t think they were going to get what they wanted,“ McFadden added. “They knew he would be good for Year 1, but the matter of: Will he be good three years down the road, four years down the road with us? And that’s what they thought wasn’t going to be the case. But the Raiders, you see, the Raiders are being smart with that.”

Other Raiders Players Will Need to Step Up

McFadden adds that if the Raiders continue with this plan throughout the season, other players on the Las Vegas defensive line will have more snaps and need to step up. Kwity Paye was one of the players who elevated his game against the Dolphins.

Paye played 32 total snaps, leading to a 77.6 PFF grade. Moreover, he recorded eight total pressures, three sacks, two QB hits, three hurries, and five stops.

“If this is the path moving forward, that supporting cast around him will be ever more important, which I thought we got a good sign of on Sunday,” McFadden said. “You saw Kwity Paye had two sacks, and he and Maxx Crosby were just wreaking havoc on Malik Willis and you saw Nakobe Dean going after the quarterback, Quay Walker, with some of his stunts, getting the offense off guard and things like that.

“… If we’re able to see this moving forward, they’ve got enough guys in the building to be able to navigate through; if this is indeed load management and this is something we see throughout the duration of the season, I think if we’re going to get play from Kwity Paye like that, Nakobe Dean and those guys, and they stay healthy, they’re able to navigate through that and they don’t have to force Crosby to play 100 snaps as we’ve seen in the past.”