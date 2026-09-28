Raiders Begged to Cut Ties With Veteran After Ugly Showing vs. Saints

The Las Vegas Raiders are riding high after opening the season with a 3-0 record. It was a difficult game, but they were able to pull off the comeback win against the New Orleans Saints.

However, it was the first game this season that the Raiders’ defense showed some real cracks. A big reason for that was safety Isaiah Pola-Mao. Though he’s been a starter the last two seasons, he was behind rookie second-rounder Treydan Stukes the first two games of the season.

Stukes had to miss Week 3 due to the concussion protocol, so Pola-Mao got the starting nod. The Saints quickly identified Pola-Mao as a weakness in the defense and exploited it throughout the game. He allowed three touchdown passes in coverage.

He had a great opportunity, but wasn’t able to take advantage. Fans are already fed up and want Pola-Mao off the team.

“Get Pola-mao outta here!” another fan wrote on X.

“Far as im concerned,” a fan wrote on X. “Pola-Mao and (Dylan) Laube need to be off the roster after today. Replace Laube with Hemby and just do something with Maos spot.”

The concussion protocol is dictated by doctors, so Stukes will only be back once he’s cleared to play.

Raiders Defense Playing Complimentary Football

The Raiders defense had a rough go against the Saints through three quarters, but locked in when it mattered most. They forced four turnovers in the fourth quarter, which was the difference in the game.

In the past, the Raiders’ defense was not good at fighting back. If they got in the weeds, they’d fall apart. This looks like a totally different defense now.

Defensive end Maxx Crosby has seen many different versions of the Raiders’ defense, but he believes this current group is really connected.

“It’s all about connection,” Crosby said after the game. “We have a great group of guys who love playing football together. … In those big moments, there’s no panic. We went down 11 and got together on the sideline and talked about not panicking. We just kept playing and knew there was a lot of football left.”

Raiders Not Getting Too Excited

The Raiders are 3-0 for the first time since 2021, but it’s just three games. If they want to get to the playoffs, they may need to win 10 or 11 games. There’s still a lot of work to do for the Raiders to get where they want to be.

While they’re excited to get the big win, head coach Klint Kubiak isn’t satisfied yet.

“It’s a 17-game season,” Kubiak said. “We can’t be happy or satisfied with this win. … We know what’s coming to our place next week … so let’s take it one game at a time and that’s how you win games. Don’t look too far ahead. You don’t look behind. Just keep your eyes on the prize and get better every day.”

The Raiders host the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4, which will be their toughest test yet. A win would give the team their first 4-0 start since 2002.