Jack Bech Has Strong Words on Fernando Mendoza After Raiders Loss

Fernando Mendoza finally took the field for the Las Vegas Raiders in their 27-14 preseason loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Aug. 13 at Allegiant Stadium. During his time out on the field, Mendoza went 10 of 16 for 97 passing yards and one touchdown.

The lone touchdown pass saw Mendoza connect with wideout Jack Bech. Moreover, the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft was also sacked once. Despite the loss, it was a promising look for Mendoza as he continues to get comfortable in head coach Klint Kubiak’s offense.

Moreover, after the loss to the Cardinals, Bech spoke to reporters and shared his thoughts on the rookie signal-caller’s performance.

“Just the amount of poise that he had to go out there to be able to get through all his progressions, make amazing throws,” Bech told reporters postgame. “[Mendoza is] really starting to see the game and understand the game at a great level.

“He’s in there working hard each and every day, watching a lot of film, putting in the physical work, but a lot of mental work as well. He’s done really great. I’m excited to see him keep growing.”

Raiders’ Fernando Mendoza Didn’t Let Moment Get Too Big

Moreover, Bech didn’t sense any nerves in Mendoza, even though it was a preseason game; the emotions that come with playing in an NFL stadium, especially at home for the first time, weren’t too big for the Raiders’ young standout.

“He’s a cool cat,” Bech added. “He comes in there [and] just works so hard like everybody. We just put so much preparation into this. Whenever we get to the game, we put in so much work throughout the offseason; it’s just now time to go have fun and let it rip…

“Just being able to go in there, just kind of getting used to that game. It’s a little different than it is at the college level. For him, I said that first drive, kind of just get his feet in the water, but then next time really come back and take us all the way down the field, 75 yards or something like that. It just shows a lot of poise and just shows him getting so much better.”

Fernando Mendoza on Preseason Debut in Loss to Cardinals

Meanwhile, Mendoza also shared what it was like to take the field as a Raider in what many fans hope is a long tenure and fills that need for a franchise QB.

“Today was an invigorating experience,” Mendoza told the media after the game. “There aren’t many moments where you feel fully alive, and on the field, especially in the NFL atmosphere, you feel fully alive. I want to give thanks for that. It was great to get out there and get my feet wet.

“At first, especially on the first drive, it felt a little sped up because of so much anticipation and excitement. However, I feel like my team and my teammates around me protected me very well and helped me. They helped slow me down, and I think it was a good experience.”