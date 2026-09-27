Raiders’ Jack Bech Suffers Unfortunate Injury During Saints Game

The Las Vegas Raiders took a hit during the match against the New Orleans Saints as wide receiver Jack Bech has been ruled out with a forearm injury.

“#LVvsNO Injury Update: WR Jack Bech (forearm) is OUT,” the Raiders posted on X.

It’s unclear the number of games Bech will miss because of the forearm injury, but the hope is he’ll be back for Week 4’s matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

It’s unfortunate not only because of the injury, but because this was an emotional game for Jack, returning back home to New Orleans where his brother, Tiger Bech, was killed during a terrorist attack on New Year’s Day in 2025, along with 13 other victims.

Raiders Wide Receiver Jack Bech Suffers Forearm Injury During Saints Game

“I just want to rewrite this wrong in New Orleans,” Jack Bech told Sam Warren of The Athletic. “Get that nasty, dirty taste out of our mouth.”

Warren wrote more on the tragic situation that took place in 2025.

“Tiger was one of 14 people killed in a terrorist attack when Shamsud-Din Jabbar accelerated his pickup truck through a Bourbon Street crowd in the early-morning hours on New Year’s Day 2025. Tiger was taken to a hospital and put on life support while Jack flew in from Fort Worth, Texas, where he played for TCU. He wanted to be there for his brother’s final moments, but he arrived too late.”

Now, Bech won’t be able to finish the game due to the forearm injury.

Raiders Are Happy Brock Bowers is Back on the Field

Brock Bowers has immediately made his presence felt in his first game of the 2026 season with seven catches for 87 yards (12.4 YPC) in the first half alone.

The injury won’t prevent him from being an X-factor on offense, and the Raiders will need him healthy if they want to make the playoffs.

“Whether it’s as a traditional tight end or on the perimeter where a wide receiver usually lines up, or the chaos caused when Bowers is in the backfield, his presence alone forces defenses to adapt how they plan to defend the Raiders offense,” Ray Aspuria of Silver and Black Pride wrote. “Instead of being able to load the box or attack the ground game by corralling running back Ashton Jeanty, linebackers and defensive backs get that tingly feeling in their neck when they see Bowers in the lineup. Yes, it may be a run, but getting boat raced by a pass catcher because you stacked the box isn’t an inviting notion. And Bowers’ ability to run an entire route tree and get open whether its short, intermediate, or deep routes is truly frightening. It’s not fun to get beat horizontally and vertically by a premiere tight end.”