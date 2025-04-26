New Raiders WR Jack Bech Drops Strong Message After Getting Drafted

Wide receiver was one of the big needs for the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2025 NFL Draft, but it wasn’t clear when they might consider selecting one. After trading down twice in the second round, the team eventually landed on former TCU wide receiver Jack Bech.

Bech had a breakout season at TCU in 2024, catching 62 passes for 1,034 yards. He’s not the fastest or biggest wide receiver in the draft, but he knows how to get open.

He’s also very excited to be joining the Raiders.

“Man, whenever I saw Vegas pop up, my heart dropped,” Bech said after getting drafted. “It was the best feeling ever. I mean, man, being a Raider, come on. It’s a program that’s storied, so much history with it and I just can’t wait to go put my name into that.

“I just can’t wait to come in, to work hard each and every day, stay in there early, get in there early, stay there late, get this playbook down first, meet everybody. Like I said, just get to work, show my teammates, show these coaches that the team comes first and we’re about to go win some games.”

Bech Talks ‘Crazy’ Journey

It’s been a trying last several months for the Bech family. Jack Bech’s brother Tiger Bech was one of the 14 victims of the Jan. 1 New Orleans truck attack. It’s been hard for him to focus on football.

“The journey has been crazy,” Bech said. “There’s been so many ups and downs, so much adversity that I’ve fought through, and that was just Jesus and God getting me ready for this next step and this next journey that I’m about to embark on. You know, obviously, losing my brother has been the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my whole life, but I’ve been able to stand strong in light of him and be that rock to my family.”

After such an emotionally exhausting start to the year, Bech was finally able to feel some joy once he got drafted.

“I don’t even know if there are words to describe this feeling and the emotions that not only myself but my family are going through,” Bech said. “Just surreal. It wasn’t my dream only; it was my brother’s dream too and our dream came true tonight.”

Bech Praises Pete Carroll & Chip Kelly

Bech should immediately have a key role in the Raiders’ offense. The team is thin at wide receiver, so he should compete for the WR2 spot right away.

Bech thinks very highly of Raiders head coach Pete Carroll and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, and is excited to see what he can learn from them.

“Going in there and meeting Coach Pete and Chip Kelly, they’re awesome,” Bech said. “They are masterminds of the game. Like I said earlier, I just can’t wait to learn from them and just being a sponge and just soaking up everything that they’re going to tell me and coach me on and all this new information they’re going to give me. We had a great formal visit with everybody. I loved everybody in the room. I just couldn’t be more excited to take part and be a part of this organization.”