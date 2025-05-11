Raiders Rookie Jack Bech Drops First Impression of Pete Carroll

The Las Vegas Raiders‘ rookie minicamp is underway, so over 25 players are getting their first chance to practice with the team. They are also getting their first impression of head coach Carroll.

Carroll is one of the most popular coaches in the NFL, and players widely adore him. However, it’s not because he’s easy on them. The coach knows how to get the best out of players, but that requires a lot of hard work.

Carroll’s positive attitude makes it easier to digest, but it doesn’t make the actual physical activity any easier. Second-round pick wide receiver Jack Bech noticed the intensity immediately after his first practice.

“You’ve got to be conditioned,” Bech said of what he learned from his first Raiders practice. “You have to be able to run all day. And I think, obviously, conditioning on your own and football conditioning, it’s a little different. … I’m excited to keep coming out here and keep learning under one of the greatest coaches ever and keep sharpening not only my physical skill set but my mental skill set, too.”

While Carroll expects a lot from his players, he doesn’t just bark orders. There were videos of him running drills with the team, even at 73 years old.

Bech Discusses How He Can Be Effective

Bech is going to be a player to watch this offseason. The Raiders had a big need at wide receiver heading into the draft, and he was the second player the team picked.

Bech was productive in college, but he doesn’t have the physical traits of typical NFL wide receivers. He’s big, but not very fast. He explained how he’s able to be a productive wide receiver despite not having elite speed.

“It’s more about understanding the different leverages and just understanding what the defense is doing and then taking it a step further,” Bech said. “You have to understand the nuance of the game and know where to attack. A big thing is knowing how to get open and when to do it. A double move, a stutter-and-go or a slant-and-go might work great against a Cover 3 where you can get them to bite, but that might not work well against Cover 4 or Cover 2. It’s different things like that. … That’s how you last, and that’s how you become a great player: It’s what is between the ears.”

Darien Porter Also Talks Carroll

Carroll isn’t only leaving an impression on Bech. Cornerback Darien Porter is a player who is probably going to work very closely with the coach all offseason.

Carroll has a knack for developing young cornerbacks with enticing athletic traits. He spoke about how involved Carroll has already been.

“He was out there working on his press,” Porter said. “It’s funny, but I really appreciate it. To see that kind of energy in rookie minicamp this early in the process is awesome.”

Things are just getting started for Carroll and the Raiders. The intensity will only ramp up once the team gets to training camp. Luckily, Carroll is getting the chance to get rookies prepared early.