Jack Bech Gets Promising Message on Potential Usage for Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders‘ wide receiver room has been a topic of discussion now that the free agency period and the 2026 NFL Draft are in the rearview mirror. Some analysts feel the Silver and Black should consider the veteran free-agent market.

Nonetheless, it appears that Las Vegas is content with its room after signing Jalen Nailor in free agency and drafting Malik Benson in Round 6 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Moreover, the Raiders have young players they are counting on to take the next step in their development; one of them is Jack Bech. Yahoo! Sports’ Matt Harmon shared his thoughts on whether he sees Bech turning into a YAC wideout for the Silver and Black this upcoming season.

“I think the signs are there,” Harmon said on the May 24 edition of the “Just Win Podcast.” “To that point, I was collecting prospect data on some of the players from the last couple of draft classes while evaluating guys this past year.

“Honestly, because we didn’t see Bech much last year, I hadn’t really considered him a yards-after-catch option. But I remember looking back at the prospect data I had from last year, and in terms of broken tackles, he went down on first contact on just 15 percent of his in-space attempts…

“[And a] 15 percent dropped on the first contact rate, that’s insane. It’s one of the lowest I’ve ever charted. He was definitely a threat as a prospect with the ball in his hands.”

Jack Bech Has Traits to Become Impactful Wideout

Furthermore, Harmon shared the traits Bech has in his arsenal to be an impact wideout in 2026 and emerge as a WR2 or potentially a WR1 for the Raiders.

“He’s a pretty good, longer player,“ Harmon added. “I love to hear that he’s kind of added some size. You see this a lot with guys who come into the NFL as rookies. They’re a little lighter than you want them to be because they’re doing all the pre-draft training.

“Especially for a guy like Bech, you needed to check some athleticism boxes and things like that. I know we never got a 40 time on him. No surprise there. But yeah, if he adds some size, there’s definitely more of a yards-after-catch threat that I think we can get here.“

Raiders Land Strong Stefon Diggs Take

One of the veteran wideouts who is being floated to the Raiders is free agent Stefon Diggs. Diggs remains a free agent and showed last season with the New England Patriots that he still has plenty left in the tank, leading ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes to say that the Silver and Black would be a fit for the veteran.

“I would throw out the Raiders though as a team that really should consider making this play because right now that receiving group is pretty thin and when the young quarterback Fernando Mendoza eventually starts, it would really help him to have a receiver like Stefon Diggs who he can rely on in those situations,“ Kimes said on the May 22 edition of “NFL Live.”