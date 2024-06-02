Raiders’ Jack Jones Puts NFL on Notice With Stern Message

The Las Vegas Raiders defense had an improbable turnaround last season. After two decades without having a top-10 scoring defense, the team didn’t get off to a good start in 2023.

Once Antonio Pierce took over as head coach, the defense flipped a switch and finished ninth in points allowed (19.5 per game). Another big part of the turnaround was cornerback Jack Jones, who quickly became a starter after being acquired via waivers. He’s now going to get a full offseason with the team and he believes the defense will be able to “break teams” this season.

“I’m excited,” Jones said of the Raiders defense during his May 29 media availability. “I mean, y’all see the energy we’re bringing out there, it’s different. You can feel it, you know what I’m saying. So, I think with that pressure and teams feeling that, that swag, that team camaraderie that we got, I think that’s going to break teams by itself just us going out there being a squad and coming together.”

For the first time in a long time, it looks like the Raiders will be a defensive team. It makes sense considering Pierce played linebacker in the NFL. The team does have some concerns on offense but the defense could be a top unit in 2024.

Jack Jones Further Addresses Team’s Energy

The Raiders didn’t start playing their football until last season was ending. They won three of their last four games, including one against the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. It didn’t feel like the Raiders’ season really started until Pierce became head coach.

Jones noted that the team wasn’t ready for the season to end after their Week 18 win over the Denver Broncos.

“Last year around this time I wasn’t here, but I will say that last game – usually the last game it’s like you get the attitude like, ‘It’s the last game, I’m ready to get out of here, ready to go enjoy vacation,’ and that last game we were all locked in,” Jones said. “It was almost like we had a game after that game, and that right there alone shows me at least that this team wants to play and wants to be here and wants to do the right thing.”

It remains to be seen if the Raiders can keep this high level of energy going for an entire offseason and regular season. If they can, the team could really difficult to beat in 2024.

Jack Jones Believes He’s a ‘Premier Corner’

There’s been a lot of talk about how the Raiders needed to add a cornerback this offseason but the team hasn’t been overly aggressive addressing the position. That could be due to confidence in what Jones can bring to the team with a full offseason under his belt.

He certainly has the confidence a team would like to see from a No. 1 cornerback.

“I believe I’m a premier corner already myself,” Jones said. “I’m not really worried about what y’all say respectively. I’m not really worried about what y’all say. I just go out there and play ball. My goal this year is to be the number one defense and make the playoffs and go farther in the playoffs than we did last year.”