Raiders CB Jack Jones Has Strong Words for Patrick Mahomes

The Las Vegas Raiders are still the last team to beat the Kanas City Chiefs dating back to last season season. The Super Bowl champions are 6-0 and appear to be the favorites to win another championship.

The Raiders have lost many games since beating the Chiefs and are sitting with a 2-5 record this season. A big reason why Las Vegas beat Kansas City last season was due to the play of cornerback Jack Jones. He had an interception returned for a touchdown on Patrick Mahomes.

Though the Raiders aren’t a big threat this season, the Chiefs are likely highly motivated to get back at the team for last season. However, Jones made it clear that the team isn’t scared of Mahomes.

“I’m not intimidated by him,” Jones said of Mahomes. “I don’t think anybody in this locker room is intimidated by him. There are good players all across the league. He a good player. We see guys every week. We’re more focused on us than we are about him.”

Mahomes is widely considered the best quarterback but he’s not having his best season. He has six touchdowns to eight interceptions in six games. If Jones can take advantage of Mahomes’ turnover issues and turn them into points, the Raiders might have a chance at another upset.

Patrick Mahomes Talks Raiders Rivalry

The Chiefs have dominated the rivalry with the Raiders for a long time now but that doesn’t make the rivalry any less heated. Las Vegas has been one of the worst teams in the NFL this season but Mahomes isn’t overlooking them.

He knows the Raiders will give their best against the Chiefs.

“We know we’re gonna get their their best shot. I mean, that’s kind of how it’s been every single week,” Mahomes said during his October 23 press conference. “But obviously, when you play a divisional opponent, like I’ve said in the past, (there) is a real rivalry between our two teams and our two organizations. You’re gonna get their best shot, and we’re gonna go out there and match that and let the best team win.”

Mahomes Not Making a Big Deal of Kermit Video

It’d be easy for the Chiefs to overlook the Raiders due to their record but they’ve got plenty of bulletin board material. They’re going to want revenge for losing to the team on Christmas day and there was also the viral video from training camp of rookie safety Trey Taylor playing with a Kermit the Frog hand puppet that was fashioned to look like Mahomes.

While fans and media made a big deal of the video, Mahomes doesn’t seem to be thinking about it much.

“I don’t know if you would say resonates with me,” Mahomes said. “I think just knowing that the competitive spirit that they have on that side is going to match the competitive spirit that we have, I think it’s going to be a fun football game that we’re going to get the best out of each and every player on that football field. And like I said, the best team will win.”

The Chiefs just have far more talent than the Raiders and it’s hard to see Las Vegas winning even if they didn’t give Kansas City bulletin board material.