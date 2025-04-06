Raiders Will Cut $4.4 Million Starter if They Can’t Find Trade Partner

Though the Las Vegas Raiders kept defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and much of the defensive coaching staff, the team’s defense is set to look very different in 2025. They already lost key starters like Tre’von Moehrig, Robert Spillane, Marcus Epps, Divine Deablo and Nate Hobbs in free agency.

Another starter from last season may also be on the way out. According to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Raiders will be cutting cornerback Jack Jones on Monday if they are unable to trade him before.

Jones’ cap hit jumps up to $3.4 million this year so that’s likely the biggest reason the Raiders appear to be moving on. That said, it’s still a bit of a surprise considering how little the team did to address cornerback in free agency and they already lost Hobbs.

Jones is an inconsistent player but he started 16 games for the team last season. He was very close with former head coach Antonio Pierce, who coached him in high school and college.

Now that Pierce is gone, Jones doesn’t have as many allies on the team. He’s shown flashes of being an elite cornerback and did have three interceptions last season. However, he’s been a difficult personality at times, and Pierce even benched Jones to start a game during the season.

Will a Team Trade for Jones?

It’s difficult to see the Raiders finding a trade partner for Jones. He will be subject to waivers if he’s released so if a team wants him that’s low on the waiver wire, it might be worth it for them to send Las Vegas a late-round pick.

That still seems unlikely. Jones can be an impact player but he’s going to need to go to a strong culture. Former Raiders assistant general manager Champ Kelly took a job with the Miami Dolphins this offseason.

He was the one who brought Jones to the Raiders so perhaps he’ll push to bring him to Miami.

Raiders Have A Big CB Need

With Jones likely on his way out, the Raiders’ need at cornerback is only getting bigger. Jakorian Bennett is the only Week 1 starter from last season set to return. Perhaps the team is high on former 2024 draft pick Decamerion Richardson but even if he is a stud, they still need more depth.

If the Raiders aren’t targeting running back Ashton Jeanty in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, cornerback has to be on their mind. Colorado’s Travis Hunter is the best prospect but he’ll likely be off the board before the Raiders pick.

Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus thinks that Jahdae Barron out of Texas is the next-best cornerback on the board.

“The word ‘versatile’ gets thrown around too much with defensive back prospects, but Barron is exactly that,” Sikkema wrote. “As a natural zone defender with excellent instincts and anticipation, he is a starting-caliber pro at safety, wide cornerback or nickel defender — sometimes as all three in the same game — for Cover 3- or quarters-heavy schemes.”

Michigan’s Will Johnson could also be an option as many believe he’s the second-best cornerback behind Hunter in the class.