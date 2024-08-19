Raiders Claim Recently Released Panthers Rookie

The Las Vegas Raiders starting linebackers are likely set with Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo. However, who will play behind them is still unclear, especially with a recent roster move.

The Raiders announced on August 17 that they’ve claimed rookie linebacker Jackson Mitchell off of waivers.

We have claimed LB Jackson Mitchell via waivers. pic.twitter.com/3cn3BnPG3N — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) August 17, 2024

Mitchell signed with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent this offseason but was recently waived by the team. The former UConn standout had three seasons with over 100 combined tackles and compiled 25.0 tackles for loss in four college seasons.

He certainly has a nose for the football but his 4.85 40-yard dash from his Pro Day indicates that he may be too slow to play linebacker in the NFL. That said, he could make an impact as a special teams player as a rookie and could be valuable on short yardage on defense. The Raiders will give him a look in the coming weeks before the start of the regular season.

Mitchell will have a hard time beating Luke Masterson or rookie standout Tommy Eichenberg so his best path to a roster spot is to make himself valuable on special teams.

Maxx Crosby Has Advice for Players Hoping to Make Roster

The Raiders have to cut their roster from 90 to 53 on August 27 so time is running out for players on the fringe to earn a spot. Defensive end Maxx Crosby hasn’t had to think about his roster status for years but he came into the NFL as a fourth-round pick so nothing was guaranteed for him.

He had advice for the players who are trying to make the roster in the coming weeks.

“Dominating the little details, and that is going to lead to bigger things,” Crosby said during his August 13 media availability. “So I just try to preach that to the young guys. Just focus on your technique and focus on what you need to focus on. Not having your eyes in the backfield as a defensive end. It sounds so simple, but is something that a lot of guys struggle with. Especially, early on in their careers. Your eyes are right, your hands are right, your feet, pad level and your get-off is on point. That is going to lead you to great things, and it is going to take you to plays. If you are chasing plays, you are typically not going to make as much as you would want. So yeah. That is really what I would just you know, been preaching to the guys.”

The Raiders have a lot of new coaches and a new general manager this year so there should be plenty of opportunities to make an impression.

Will Starters Play in 3rd Preseason Game?

The Raiders have one more preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers and it remains to be seen how much the starters could play. Las Vegas kept starters on offense and defense for the entire first half against the Dallas Cowboys

With the Raiders finally deciding on Gardner Minshew as the starting quarterback, they may be less inclined to play starters in the final preseason game. It’s hard to imagine star players like Davante Adams, Crosby and Christian Wilkins will play against the 49ers.