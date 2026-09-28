Raiders Get Good News on Injured Starter: Report

The Las Vegas Raiders played a tough and physical game against the New Orleans Saints in Week 3, which led to some injuries. Starting right guard Jackson Powers-Johnson had to leave the game early due to a groin injury.

The young guard has an injury history, so it’s always a concern when he has to leave a game early. Luckily, it sounds like the Raiders dodged a bullet. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Powers-Johnson’s injury is “not considered serious.”

Though the injury isn’t serious, it doesn’t mean he won’t miss time. It’s not clear what his timeline might be, but it looks like a stint on Injured Reserve isn’t likely.

This isn’t great timing for Powers-Johnson. He narrowly beat out Caleb Rogers for the starting right guard spot. If Powers-Johnson has to sit out a game and Rogers gets to start, he could keep the job if he plays well.

It has been a tough start to his career for Powers-Johnson, but he finally seemed to be hitting his stride this year. He’ll do whatever he can to get back on the field as soon as possible.

Jack Bech Fractured His Forearm

Unfortunately, it wasn’t all good news for the Raiders. Wide receiver Jack Bech had to leave the game early, and it was quickly revealed that he fractured his forearm.

Head coach Klint Kubiak confirmed the news after the game, and Bech will be sent to the Injured Reserve. His injury isn’t considered season-ending, but it’s hard to imagine he’ll be back after four games. Bech was starting to make more plays, so this timing isn’t great for him. He’ll have to come back with a vengeance later in the season.

Brock Bowers Unstoppable in Return From Injury

Though the Raiders lost a couple of players during the Saints game, they did finally get tight end Brock Bowers back. He had to get surgery right before the season, which kept him out for the first two games. Bowers explained what happened.

“I thought it was kind of nothing,” Bowers said. “I thought it would go away at the start of the season. But no, just had to get it done before the long stretch of the season. Glad to be back.”

This was Kubiak’s first game coaching Bowers, but he wasn’t surprised by the 10-catch, 116-yard performance.

“Brock has always been a guy that we count on, but to come off an injury and play the way he did was very, very impressive,” Kubiak said after the game. “And we needed it. We’re not surprised by that with Brock.”

Kirk Cousins knew Bowers was a great player, but didn’t realize he was this good.

“I had this with (Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson), where early on you don’t realize how good he was as a player,” Cousins said. “And then you play with him longer, and you start to realize, ‘Oh, practice didn’t really show just how good he is,’ and so I think games with Brock will be important for us to continue to build that rapport.”