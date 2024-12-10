Raiders Sign Massive 6-Foot-6 QB & Send Underwhelming RB to IR

New Las Vegas Raiders QB Jake Luton.

Early signs are suggesting that Aidan O’Connell won’t miss a significant amount of time for the Las Vegas Raiders but that didn’t stop them from promoting Carter Bradley from the practice squad to the active roster. However, it’s still unclear what exactly O’Connell’s status is for the rest of the season so the team decided to add a new quarterback.

The Raiders announced that they’ve signed Jake Luton to the practice squad. Luton has been in the NFL since 2020 when he was a sixth-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Since then, he’s been bouncing about the league quite a bit. The Raiders will be the sixth different team he’s played for.

Despite playing for so many teams, Luton only saw regular season action in 2020 where he had to start three games for the Jaguars in relief of an injured Gardner Minshew. He threw two touchdowns to six interceptions in those starts.

Luton is big for a quarterback at 6-foot-6 but isn’t particularly athletic. He’s already 28 so there may not be much upside there but he’ll at least provide some depth for the Raiders in case they suffer more quarterback injuries before the end of the season.

Zamir White out for Season

While O’Connell has avoided the Injured Reserve for now, running back Zamir White has not. White hasn’t played since Week 11 against the Miami Dolphins due to a quadriceps injury. The Raiders avoided placing him on Injured Reserve but they came to the conclusion that he won’t be healthy enough to play anytime soon.

Las Vegas announced that White is headed to Injured Reserve. With just four games left in the season, he will not be eligible to return to play this year. It’s a disappointing end to a disappointing season for White. He was tasked with replacing Josh Jacobs this season but struggled and saw his carries reduced by the week.

White averaged 2.8 yards per carry this season and it’s unlikely the Raiders will be eager to bring him back next season.

Sincere McCormick Stepping up for Raiders

The Raiders have received poor play from their running backs this season until Sincere McCormick started to see some playing time. The 24-year-old running back finally got on the field this season and is averaging 5.5 yards per carry.

McCormick is disappointed with how the Raiders have played this season but is hoping that he can do enough to get a chance to come back next year.

“Unfortunately, our record is our record but I am proud of myself for where I came from,” McCormick said following Sunday’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, via Vic Tafur of The Athletic. “I am going to continue to have that fire and convince them to keep me around.”

McCormick is new to the active roster but he knows how important it is for the Raiders to remain professional throughout these last several games of the season.

“We just have to keep being pros about how we approach the game,” he said. “You have to be able to lock in regardless of what happens.”