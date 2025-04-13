Raiders Starter on Expiring Contract Leaks Where He’d Like to Play Long Term

Hi, Subscriber

Jakobi Meyers
Getty
Las Vegas Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers.

The Las Vegas Raiders let several key players on expiring contracts test free agency this offseason and they lost most of them to other teams. General manager John Spytek may not want as many key players testing free agency next offseason.

One of the biggest names on an expiring contract is wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. He’s coming off a career year where he caught 87 passes for 1,027 yards. He’s heading into the last year of the three-year contract he signed with the Raiders in 2023.

Meyers has outperformed his deal and is likely looking a big money if he hits free agency next year. The Raiders would be wise to get ahead of it. Luckily, there could be mutual interest in getting a deal done.

According to ESPN’s Ryan McFadden, Meyers wants to be a Raider beyond this season.

“He is entering the final year of a three-year, $33 million deal that he signed in 2023, and has a cap hit of $14.98 million in 2025,” McFadden wrote in an April 12 column. “However, Meyers doesn’t have any guaranteed money remaining on his contract.

“Meyers is open to getting a new deal done because he would like to be a Raider for the long term, according to a source with direct knowledge.”

How Much Is Meyers Worth?

Meyers can be a low-end No. 1 wide receiver but he’s an elite No. 2 option. No. 2 wide receiver options are starting to get paid.

Meyers is likely looking at a contract that pays him $20+ million a year. Jaylen Waddle, Tee Higgins and DeVonta Smith are arguably the three best No. 2 wide receivers in the NFL and they are $25 million a year or more.

Meyers isn’t necessarily on that level but he’s not far behind. If the Raiders can get him on a three-year, $60 million contract, that could be a big steal. Las Vegas is already so thin at wide receiver that they need Meyers locked in long-term. Head coach Pete Carroll values wide receivers so it’s easy to see the Raiders getting a deal done before the season.

Spytek Talks Extending Players

The problem for Spytek and Carroll is that they haven’t worked with the Raiders players long. It’s also Spytek’s first year being a general manager. He spoke about the process of extending players.

“You see it every year. Guys get to the end of their deal and it gets more expensive,” Spytek said recently, via ESPN. “Guys that you want to do a deal [with], and it makes sense, then you do it.”

Spytek also isn’t keen on just handing out big money before knowing more about a player.

“I’m big into knowing the person before throwing out huge contracts,” Spytek said. “It will take some time, but I’m looking forward to getting to know all the guys on the roster and figure out the right way to build it.”

Meyers is certainly the type of player that the Raiders want to keep around. He’s durable and productive and doesn’t have the diva qualities that many other wide receivers have around the NFL.

